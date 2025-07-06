The San Antonio Spurs have expressed deep sorrow following the catastrophic flooding that struck Central Texas, particularly along the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. As of Saturday, at least 32 people were confirmed dead, including 18 adults and 14 children, according to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.

The tragedy has been labeled a “mass casualty event”, with over 27 individuals still missing, many of them from Camp Mystic, a children’s summer camp where 750 campers were present when the floodwaters hit.

The Spurs held a moment of silence before their California Classic opener against the Miami Heat on Saturday at the Chase Center.

Head coach Mike Noyes expressed his condolences, saying:

“It’s devastating,” Noyes said. “We love our jobs, and it’s great playing basketball, but it’s a game. There are real-life things going on this world. To all the people who have been impacted by it, I cannot imagine what is going through their heads and how they are dealing with it. We want them to know that the Spurs organization and the Spurs family, we’re thinking about them and praying for them.”

The organization also posted a statement on X:

“We’re heartbroken by the tragic flooding in the Hill Country. To every family grieving and every first responder helping others through the worst, please know the Spurs family is with you and holding you close in our thoughts. Our hearts are especially heavy for the children and their families whose lives have been forever changed.”

The Guadalupe River rose by 22 feet in just 3 hours Friday morning and crested higher than the 1987 historic flood. Reports from Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick indicated that in just 45 minutes, the river surged 26 feet, catching many by surprise. A flash flood emergency was declared shortly after 4 a.m., as radar detected 5 to 10 inches of rainfall in a few hours. In some areas, totals reached up to 15 inches.

A complex storm system fueled by moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and remnants of Tropical Storm Barry stalled over the Texas Hill Country. The region’s steep terrain, narrow valleys, and rocky, impermeable soil caused rapid runoff and deadly flooding.

More than 850 people were rescued, including 160 air rescues, with some survivors found clinging to trees. The U.S. Coast Guard saved or assisted in saving 223 lives, according to DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott both confirmed that a federal disaster declaration was in effect, with aid mobilizing across affected counties.

Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, whose own property was damaged, stated:

“It’s gonna be a long time before we’re ever going to be able to clean it up, much less rebuild it.”