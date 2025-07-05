The Los Angeles Dodgers have optioned right-hander Noah Davis to Triple-A Oklahoma City following a historically poor performance during Friday night’s 18-1 loss to the Houston Astros.

In a corresponding move, the team recalled right-hander Jack Little to bolster their bullpen ahead of Saturday’s matchup.

Davis, 28, endured a disastrous relief outing, surrendering 10 earned runs on six hits, including two home runs, in just 1.1 innings pitched.

The sixth inning alone proved catastrophic, as Victor Caratini launched a grand slam and Jose Altuve hit his second homer of the night. Davis threw 47 pitches, 43 of which came during the brutal sixth frame that also included three walks and a hit batter.

The 10-run inning was the most allowed by the Dodgers since April 23, 1999, when they gave up 11 runs to the St. Louis Cardinals, including two grand slams by Fernando Tatis Sr.

His performance tied a franchise record for most runs allowed by a Dodgers reliever, equaling Willard Hunter's infamous outing from April 16, 1962. With this latest outing, Davis saw his ERA balloon to 19.50 in the majors across six innings of work. He has now been optioned to the minors five times this season, which means further demotions would require him to clear waivers.

Noah Davis, who was acquired from the Boston Red Sox on March 27 for cash considerations, has made five appearances in the big leagues this season across four stints, going 0-1 with a 2.50 WHIP. In Triple-A Oklahoma City, Davis has a 4.34 ERA across 20 appearances (two starts), with 35 strikeouts, 15 walks, and one save.

Taking Davis's roster spot is Jack Little, who returns for his second stint in the majors. The 27-year-old right-hander made his debut on June 19 against the San Diego Padres, allowing two runs on four hits in two innings, with one strikeout and one walk. That outing also included a hit-by-pitch of Fernando Tatis Jr., which triggered a benches-clearing incident, leading to the ejection and suspension of both managers.

Little has been solid in Triple-A this season, posting a 3.60 ERA with 10 saves, 33 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 35 innings for Oklahoma City. He last pitched on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless inning in Las Vegas. His promotion adds a fresh arm to a taxed bullpen that had also used Jack Dreyer and Anthony Banda extensively the night before.

The Dodgers’ 18-1 loss to Houston marked the worst home defeat in franchise history. Manager Dave Roberts summed up the night succinctly:

“That was one you want to flush as soon as possible. I don't think there were many positives from this night.”

Although Will Smith managed to provide the lone highlight with a solo home run, the overall outing was one the Dodgers will be eager to move past, starting with a refreshed bullpen anchored by Jack Little.

