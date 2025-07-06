Despite what people think about Bronny James' NBA skill set, the young Los Angeles Lakers guard and son of the legendary LeBron James is a big ratings draw. Hence, many fans were interested to see what he would do in LA's first Summer League matchup of 2025, a meeting with the Golden State Warriors in the annual California Classic on Saturday night. Well, they were probably disappointed after flipping on the game. James is inactive, via ClutchPoints.

Since the Lakers are facing the Miami Heat on Sunday and the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday, it is possible they want to keep their second-year talent fresh. Though, given that he is a 20-year-old with limited in-game experience and has had plenty of time to recharge, it was fair to expect James to suit up against the Dubs. Nevertheless, he is supporting his teammates from the bench and hopefully getting himself mentally prepared to compete.

James is certainly not the only player in the Summer League League to sit out, but there are few who could benefit more from additional reps than him. He underwent cardiac arrest ahead of his freshman season at USC in July of 2023, which delayed his development. Beyond that serious health issue, the 2024 second-round draft pick also has to work on his shooting mechanics and offensive game.

James spent much of his rookie campaign going back and forth between the NBA and G League, and perhaps that will be his routine again next season. Even so, the Lakers hope he can take a jump and give them some more minutes. A strong showing this summer can set him on the right track to meet that hypothetical standard.

Assuming he plays versus the Heat, it will be interesting to see how Bronny James matches up with former Illinois standout Kasparas Jakucionis. A pivotal phase for the Ohio native begins imminently. But not tonight.