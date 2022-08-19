India superstar Virat Kohli receives vile comments for this reason

Virat Kohli was on the receiving end of verbal abuse on social media after the talismanic India batter revealed he had suffered mental health issues during his illustrious career.

“For an athlete, the sport can bring the best out of you as a player but at the same time, the amount of pressure that you are constantly under can affect your mental health negatively. It is definitely a serious issue and as much as we try to be strong at all times, it can tear you apart,” Virat Kohli said in an interview with The Indian Express. “I personally have experienced times when even in a room full of people who support and love me, I felt alone, and I am sure that this is a feeling that a lot of people can relate to. So, take out time for yourself and reconnect with your core self,” he added. “If you lose that connection, it wouldn’t take very long for other things to crumble around you. You need to learn how to compartmentalize your time so that there’s balance. It takes practice like anything else in life, but it’s something worth investing in, that’s the only way to feel a sense of sanity and enjoyment while doing your work,” he explained. “The one thing that truly helps me unwind after a hectic season is spending time with my family. Apart from that, I love to spend time pursuing my hobbies. Travel is something that helps me de-stress a lot, and of course coffee; I believe that I am a coffee connoisseur and absolutely love trying out different flavors and coffee spots around the world,” Virat Kohli concluded.

The 33-year-old cricketer’s remarks about his mental health weren’t liked by a section of netizens, with several Twitter users decrying him and posting vile comments in reaction to his disclosures.

“No one is forcing you to play. Please leave Indian team,” an Indian cricket team admirer said on the microblogging site.

“Honestly saying he should take retirement from cricket. Both he and Indian cricket will get relieved,” another posted.

“So take retirement if u can’t handle pressure,” a third declared.

“Best wishes for future endeavours.. happy retirement,” a fourth added with a tinge of sarcasm.

The massive backlash he received from the fans came amid his ongoing struggles on the turf.

Virat Kohli has been going through an extended dry spell with the bat. During the recent tour of England, the former India captain managed to score just 76 runs in his six outings in a Test match, and two ODIs and T20Is each.

While he perished at scores of 11 and 20 in the rescheduled fifth and final Test against the Three Lions in Edgbaston, Virat Kohli was dismissed for 1 and 11 in the T20I games in Birmingham and Trent Bridge.

Though he missed the first clash of the ODI series because of a groin injury, he didn’t succeed in changing his fortunes in the remaining two 50-over matches as he registered a total of 33 runs, making 16 and 17 at the Lord’s and Old Trafford respectively.

Before that, Virat Kohli had a horror run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he could score only 341 runs at a mediocre average of 22.73 in 16 games in the tournament.

Virat Kohli last made a century in any form of international cricket in the historic Pink-ball Test against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Since then, he has gone 78 consecutive knocks without a three-figure score on the international stage.

The former India captain missed the national team’s recent tour of the West Indies and is not a part of the KL Rahul-led side which is currently in Zimbabwe.

Kohli will be back in action later this month during the Asia Cup.

The continental tournament begins in the United Arab Emirates on August 27 with India opening their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan the following day.

Meanwhile, former India spinner Chandu Borde gave a piece of simple advice to Kohli to find his mojo on the pitch.