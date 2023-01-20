Actor-model Sonam Bajwa mocked India batter Shubman Gill for his alleged relationship with Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan.

Sonam Bajwa poked fun at Shubman Gill after a Twitter user suggested that the latter was dating the former.

Sharing a picture of Shubman Gill with Sonam Bajwa, the netizen wrote, “Reason behind Gill’s back to back hundreds.”

Dismissing the rumors, Sonam Bajwa responded, “Ye Sara ka Sara jhoot hai (This is completely false).”

Her usage of “Sara” implied that the Simmba actress had something to do with Shubman Gill’s recent record-breaking double hundred against New Zealand in Hyderabad.

Though Shubman Gill has been linked with iconic Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar as well, nobody knows his present status. While some believe he’s still seeing Sara Tendulkar others think he has moved on and is currently dating Sara Ali Khan.

The 23-year-old has kept his cards close to his chest as he didn’t reveal anything to the fans last week when he was welcomed with “Sara, Sara” chants in Kerala. Shubman Gill had scored a hundred in that match against Sri Lanka and when he was fielding at the boundary, Indian supporters started teasing him but he didn’t reveal which Sara he was dating right now.

Talking about Sara Ali Khan, the movie star was earlier in a relationship with fellow actor Kartik Aaryan.

Shubman Gill on Wednesday became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs).

The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls to help India post a mammoth total of 349/5 on the board.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

In addition to that Shubman Gill also joined a select band of cricketers who have scored a double ton in the 50-over format. He’s the eighth batter overall to reach a score of 200 in ODIs.

Apart from Gill, the seven men who have accomplished the feat in the past are India captain Rohit Sharma, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, former explosive opener Virender Sehwag, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill, West Indies icon Chris Gayle, Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman and his teammate Ishan Kishan.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

Among other records, the Fazilka-born cricketer broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

After watching Shubman Gill’s script history against the Black Caps, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt went on to compare him to tennis legend Roger Federer.

“I have been a fan of Gill ever since he played in that World Test Championship final against New Zealand in England due to the time that he has and the elegance and the finish that he has in his strokes. You won’t see many touch players like him in international cricket. There is talk of only power hitters everywhere these days,” Salman Butt said. “This is a different kind of cricket that Gill is playing. It is almost like Roger Federer who plays his shots with incredible quality and touch. The finesse that Shubman Gill has shown in his game is very rare in players with such a young age. He is one of his kind and there is a glimpse of greatness,” he added.

Like Salman Butt, Virat Kohli was left speechless by Shubman Gill’s knock who dubbed it as “outstanding”.