When news broke that Aaron Rodgers was going to sign on to become the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ new starting quarterback, fans around the NFL wondered how he would mesh with his new offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith.

A player notorious for wanting to do things his way, from his late run with the Green Bay Packers to his endorsement of Nathaniel Hackett with the New York Jets, would Rodgers fit soundly into Smith's offense, or would the duo butt heads, leading to an ugly end to a Hall of Fame-bound career?

Well, according to the quarterback himself, the results have been so far, so good, with the Steelers' offensive braintrust coming together to create something everyone is excited about.

“It's good to be in a relationship with Arthur. To have a guy that we sat yesterday for like two and a half hours just talking porn. It's not all like X's and O's, it's storytelling from time to time, but he's not a rigid guy at all. So any ideas that I have, or ideas that some of the receivers are giving to me, they give to him. Everything is taken into consideration, which I really appreciate. And we're installing,” Rodgers explained.

Article Continues Below

“The last few days, we've installed stuff that I've gone back and looked at from the past. Other guys have had some ideas, because we have a little open forum in my room. Anytime I want to come in and suggest something or get on the same page about something, let me know. Because I'll take it right to Arthur. But I just really enjoy him a lot as a person and just the way he leads in front of the room.”

On one hand, Rodgers talking kindly about his new coordinator is a good sign, as a harmonious relationship between the two men is paramount for Pittsburgh's success this fall. With that in mind, it is still the preseason, with Rodgers having yet to play a meaningful snap in a black and yellow uniform. Check back again in November, especially if the Steelers hit any adversity along the way.