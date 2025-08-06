The New York Knicks have invested a lot of money into their current core, recently signing Mikal Bridges to a long-term extension following the team's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. While the general consensus is that the Knicks are still a piece away from legitimate title contention, the front office has done an impressive job of turning the team from laughingstock to playoff contender in a short amount of time.

One of the key trade acquisitions for New York over the last couple of years was OG Anunoby, who was brought in from the Toronto Raptors and has been a key part of giving the Knicks a respectable defense despite the team's best two players–Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns–being weak points on that end.

Recently, Ronnie 2k revealed that Anunoby confronted him about his rating of 87 in the newest iteration of the game.

“Last night, after dinner at the Wynn, OG comes up to me and talks my ear off for a half an hour… he was going in on ‘I'm an 87. I should be at least a 92.' I'm like wow, OK. But he had real thoughts, real feelings, real things to back up,” said Ronnie, per the Big Podcast with Shaq. “His argument was that we skew offensively more than defensively. I actually don't agree with that. I think we balance it really well.”

Article Continues Below

Anunoby has long been known as one of the elite wing perimeter defenders in the league and has added immensely to his offensive game over the years, becoming a key cog for a Knicks team that recently put together its most successful season in a quarter century.

However, ratings of 92 are usually reserved for players considered to be stars or at least star-adjacent, a category that Anunoby doesn't necessarily fall into.

Still, with a team led by Brunson and Towns, there's no understating how important Anunoby is in helping the Knicks secure stops and knock down open three pointers on the other end, in addition to creating his own offense from time to time.

The Knicks' schedule is slated to be released later this month.