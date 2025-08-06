While participating in the joint practice with the Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts wide receiver AD Mitchell turned in his best training camp performance. The 2024 second-round draft choice shocked the Colts' offense with explosive plays that the Ravens' defense could not answer.

Mitchell came out strong during 1-on-1 drills, easily beating rookie Nate Wiggins on a deep route and shouting “burnt toast” toward the nearby media. Minutes later, he torched Chidobe Awuzie in a similar play, hauling a deep pass from Anthony Richardson and securing the catch with an elegant hip adjustment. Returning to the huddle, he looked at the reporters and said, “I told you.”

Mitchell caught four passes during 11-on-11, linking up with Richardson and Daniel Jones. During one of his highlights, he caught a pass down the right sideline for approximately 40 yards, adjusting his body in mid-air to fingertip grab the pass while keeping two feet in bounds. His teammates exploded in excitement, while the Ravens fans kept gasping in disbelief.

WOW: #Colts second-year wide receiver AD Mitchell was DOMINATING the #Ravens at joint practices yesterday. Mitchell was UNGUARDABLE. Breakout season. Incoming. 👀👀👀

Mitchell dismissed his efforts following the practice, crediting the team's energy. Mitchell noted a change in mindset after listening to a recent talk given to the team by offensive lineman Quenton Nelson about how to lift each other and bring energy to every rep. Since then, Mitchell stated, the mission has been clear:

“So, kind of ever since then, that's all we've been trying to do is just bring the juice up and make plays.”

Mitchell's current form starkly contrasts with his inconsistent rookie season, where he flashed route-running talent but struggled to secure catches. Even early in this year's camp, he had trouble with drops. But once the team started practicing in full pads, he looked far more confident, consistent, and productive.

Although head coach Shane Steichen has not confirmed which starters will play in the Colts' preseason opener, Mitchell clarified his stance.

“I always want to go out there and play with my dogs, fight for my dogs, man,” he said. “I know they would do the same if they were me,” according to The Athletic.