Year two of the Bo Nix era is fast approaching for the Denver Broncos. The former Oregon Duck hit the ground running during a strong rookie season. Now, the focus is on continuing to improve under head coach Sean Payton's guidance.

Payton has made a career working with signal callers, with future Hall of Famer Drew Brees being his most famous pupil. During his offseason preparation, Nix met up with Brees. The sophomore quarterback discussed this visit and more with the Athletic's “Scoop City” show on X (formerly Twitter).

Things are starting to click for Bo Nix. He's not just reciting plays. He's learning the why behind quarterbacking — and a trip to train with Drew Brees helped him understand where he still needs to develop. pic.twitter.com/SA6zMj5yIx — Scoop City (@ScoopCityShow) August 6, 2025

If Nix needed another teacher outside of Payton, then Brees might be the next best thing. The former New Orleans Saints quarterback played for Payton for 15 seasons, winning Super Bowl XLIV together. During his time in the Big Easy, Brees truly blazed a Hall of Fame legacy. For Nix to follow that path, he'll need to fully master Payton's complex scheme. Will his offseason training with Brees pay off with a more successful sophomore campaign?

Bo Nix, Sean Payton and Broncos hope for big leap in sophomore season

Nix's stats across the board from his rookie season were some of the best in his class. He threw for almost 3,800 yards with 29 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His rating of 93.3 was also an excellent mark. The Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels was the only quarterback who was better than Nix, as the two were the only rookies to lead their teams to the playoffs.

There are many goals that Nix could accomplish as an encore. An AFC West title and longer playoff run would likely be near the top of that list. The Broncos played the Buffalo Bills in last year's Wild Card round and were dealt a deflating 31-7 defeat. While many believed that Denver wouldn't reach the postseason, Nix, Payton and the rest of the team surprised many. Can they surprise the NFL once again with an even better performance in 2025?