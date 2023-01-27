Ishan Kishan has become a regular member of Team India’s white-ball squad and is set to feature in next month’s Test matches against Australia in the absence of Rishabh Pant in what will be his maiden outing in red-ball cricket. The left-hander, who was inspired by former captain MS Dhoni during his formative years, has now promised to the Indian fans that just like his idol, he would do everything possible in his capacity to win more and more matches for the national team.

“My favorite cricketing idol while growing up was MS Dhoni. Coming from same place, me also playing for Jharkhand. So I really wanted to fill his shoes and now that I’m here, I’ll make sure that I make my team win many games,” Ishan Kishan said in a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). “The one autograph I took was from MS Dhoni when I was 18 years old and finally met him for the first time. I am very proud to have his autograph on my bat,” Ishan Kishan added.

Last month, Ishan Kishan made history, becoming the fourth Indian batter to score a double hundred in ODIs. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

This was also the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals. The young India batter cruised to a record-breaking double hundred in only 126 deliveries, going past West Indies great Chris Gayle who reached there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

The southpaw also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Despite his double century, Ishan Kishan had to make way for Shubman Gill in the playing XI this month for ODI games against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The right-handed batter grabbed his opportunity with both hands, smashing three tons, including a double century in the six matches against the two teams.

In the process, Shubman Gill became the youngest player to hit a double hundred in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The Punjab-born cricket star’s feat came against New Zealand in Hyderabad in the first ODI of the three-match series after he played a stunning knock, scoring 208 runs off just 149 balls.

Previously, the record was held by Ishan Kishan who had smashed a double century at the age of 24 years and 145 days against Bangladesh last month.

But Shubman Gill, at 23 years and 132 days, has now made the record his own after his latest heroics against the Kiwis in the Telangana capital.

He’s the fifth Indian to achieve the milestone after Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan.

Gill is the first player to slam a double hundred against New Zealand. The previous record for the highest individual score against New Zealand was held by Sachin Tendulkar who made an unbeaten 186 against the Black Caps in the same city in 1999.

The Fazilka-born cricketer also broke Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan’s records to become the quickest Indian to thousand runs in ODIs.

Shubman Gill with his hundred at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, made it to the landmark in 19 matches while both Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 games to reach there.

Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman, however, tops the list of batters who have completed 1,000 runs in the least number of innings. The Pakistan opener did it in only 18 knocks.

Shubman Gill though isn’t too far behind, having attained a thousand runs in 19 matches. He’s the joint second fastest to get there alongside another Pakistani Imam-ul-Haq.

Continuing his outstanding form in the 50-over format, Shubman Gill then smashed his second ton in the series against the Black Caps in Indore.

En route to his explosive innings of 112 off 78 balls, the India opener matched Babar Azam’s record of scoring the most runs in a three-match ODI series.

With scores of 208, 40, and 112, the 23-year-old cricketer notched 360 runs in three games against the Tom Latham-led side, thus putting himself on par with Babar Azam.

On his part, Babar Azam had scored the same amount of runs against the West Indies in 2016.

He went past Shikhar Dhawan’s feat to become the fastest to four centuries in ODIs. While Shikhar Dhawan needed 24 knocks to get there, the Fazilka-born player achieved it in 21 innings.

Additionally, he bettered Virat Kohli to become the first Indian to score at least 300 runs in a three-match ODI bilateral series. Previously, Virat Kohli held the record with his tally of 283 runs against Sri Lanka earlier this month.