As usual, the Georgia Bulldogs will be one of the top teams in the country heading into the 2025 college football season. Once again, they’ll be a top-five team, looking to make it back to the College Football Playoff national championship.

This is going to be a slightly different-looking group, however.

The most notable departure is two-year starter Carson Beck at quarterback, who is now at Miami. Beck will be replaced by redshirt junior Gunner Stockton.

There will also be changes in the receiving corps, thanks to some much-needed transfer portal additions to bolster a group that struggled last season.

Where the offense may have some question marks, the defense — stacked with five-stars as usual — should once again be among the best in the country.

For Georgia, the biggest challenge will be the same as it is for most teams in the SEC: the schedule. The Bulldogs are currently set to face five top-25 opponents, including No. 1 Texas.

Does this year’s team have what it takes to once again be the pride of the SEC and make a playoff run? Let’s get into some Georgia Bulldogs bold predictions for the 2025 season.

Georgia will miss Carson Beck

Some Georgia insiders believe Carson Beck leaving could actually be the best thing for the program. That feels a bit drastic, though there did seem to be tensions at the end of Beck’s run with the Bulldogs.

Nevertheless, Georgia falls into a category many programs are facing this season: replacing a starting quarterback with one who has little to no experience. Gunner Stockton has appeared in nine games with one start, throwing for 588 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He also gained valuable experience against Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl last year, putting up solid numbers (20-for-32, 234 yards, one touchdown). Still, in a year when the SEC looks reloaded at the top, having someone like Beck to command the offense would have been a nice advantage.

Watching how Stockton and Beck each perform this season will be fascinating. According to The Ringer’s Todd McShay, Beck could flip the narrative entirely at Miami.

“If he goes out and has a monster year, and Miami's in the mix at the end like they were with Cam Ward last year, and they're putting up big numbers and the offense is running and he's a little bit more accurate and his receivers aren't having to work for it the way they did at Georgia… you know what becomes the storyline?

“‘Georgia doesn't take care of their receivers or their passing game. They are a defensive program that runs the football and has really good tight ends…'”

We’ll see if Beck was truly bad last season — or if he was simply a scapegoat.

Georgia continues longstanding WR trend

Last year’s wide receiver group left a lot to be desired for the Bulldogs. Drops plagued the team, along with a lack of separation from defenders. Kirby Smart hit the transfer portal hard to fix that problem this year.

Noah Thomas arrives from Texas A&M as a four-star transfer to play the X-receiver spot, while former five-star Zachariah Branch comes in from USC to man the slot and contribute on kick returns. Georgia will also have former Miami transfer Colbie Young back, alongside Dillon Bell.

On paper, this should be an upgrade — but time will tell. Even if it is, don’t expect Georgia to produce a 1,000-yard receiver from this group. The Bulldogs haven’t had one since Terrance Edwards back in 2002.

Georgia finally conquers Alabama

In the last 10 meetings between these two, Georgia has only won once — though it was for the national championship. Something’s got to give, right?

As much as we’ve downplayed Georgia in these predictions, there’s always room for surprises — and that’s why we’re picking Georgia to beat Alabama this year. The Bulldogs are expected to be the better team, but history is definitely on the Tide's side.

The verdict is still out on Kalen DeBoer and whether he’s the right successor to Nick Saban. His win over Georgia last year likely kept him in the good graces of Tuscaloosa. But this year, the tide will turn (no pun intended).

Georgia has a slightly easier schedule leading into its clash with Alabama. The Bulldogs open with Marshall and Austin Peay before heading to Knoxville to face rival Tennessee. Alabama, meanwhile, starts on the road against Florida State, then faces Louisiana-Monroe and Wisconsin at home before traveling to Athens.

Georgia doesn't make SEC Championship Game, still makes playoff

Georgia has made it to four straight SEC Championship Games, winning two of the last three. That streak, however, will come to an end in 2025.

The competition in the SEC will be steep as usual, with teams like Florida, Alabama, Texas, LSU and even Texas A&M all having a shot at reaching Atlanta. Georgia will likely be in the mix until the end, but the Bulldogs face a brutal mid-October stretch that could derail their chances.

Starting on Oct. 11, they travel to Auburn, then return home to face Ole Miss before the annual neutral site clash vs. Florida with a bye week in between. After that, they’re back on the road against Mississippi State before closing SEC play against Texas.

That game against the Longhorns could serve as a preview of the SEC title game — or as a play-in game that decides whether Georgia makes it to Atlanta at all.