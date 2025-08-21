The Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs may be bitter division rivals, but broadcasting legend and baseball icon Bob Uecker transcends rivalries. The voice of the Brewers passed away at the age of 90 on January 16. And his incredible career, passion and spirit have been celebrated throughout the 2025 MLB season.

With Chicago hosting Milwaukee in the finale of a five-game series Thursday, the Cubs paid tribute to the Brewers luminary with the team’s most sacred of traditions. Chicago played a video of Uecker leading the crowd in a special rendition of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” per MLB.

The @Cubs honored legendary @Brewers broadcaster Bob Uecker with a special rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" 💙 pic.twitter.com/VU1StmQTYO — MLB (@MLB) August 21, 2025

The song became a staple of Cubs home games when Chicago’s own broadcasting legend Harry Caray began the singalong in the early '80s. Caray would croon the tune over Wrigley Field’s PA system during the seventh-inning stretch, encouraging fans to join in. After his death, special guests took over the role of leading the song.

The late great Bob Uecker leads Cubs’ tradition in special tribute

The recording of Uecker singing “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” that played during Thursday’s matchup between the Brewers and the Cubs was from 2011. The touching tribute came just days before an event planned to remember Mr. Baseball.

The Brewers will hold a celebration of life for Uecker on Sunday, August 24. The memorial will take place before and during Milwaukee’s series finale against the San Francisco Giants, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.

The ceremony will provide an opportunity for those fortunate enough to have spent time with Uecker to share stories and remembrances of his remarkable life. In addition to his substantial contributions to the Brewers, Uecker was also an accomplished actor. He featured in some of the most memorable moments from the “Major League” films.

Uecker was the voice of the Brewers for 54 years. And his presence still looms large over the team. Starting pitcher Freddy Peralta paid tribute to the broadcaster at the 2025 All-Star Game. And manager Pat Murphy credited Uecker for the team’s incredible seven-run comeback win over the Reds last week.

The Brewers are in the midst of a magical season. The team overtook the Cubs for first place in the NL Central with a historic hot streak. And Milwaukee had won 14 straight games before finally losing to Cincinnati in extra innings on Sunday.