The 2025 Oregon football team has talent, but is losing some of the talent that made it the elite team it was last season. The Big Ten is also better around them. Ohio State and Penn State have more proven talent this season, despite the Ducks still having gold on their roster. Dan Lanning has his work cut out for him in 2025 if they want to repeat as Big Ten champions.

The Ducks avoided some big road environments last season due to Ohio State coming to Eugene and then playing a down Michigan team. They also did not play Penn State until the Big Ten championship game. This season is much different, with a road trip to Penn State's White Out game in Week 5, which Lanning said he's excited for, especially since he's never been there.

“I've never been there, so this will be my first opportunity to play there. I've heard it's an unbelievable environment. I know they've got a great fan base as well. Coach Franklin's done an unbelievable job there. They have a talented team, so it will surely be a fun challenge for us,” Lanning said.

The game is the latest addition to the marquee games fans get with the Big Ten, which spans the entire country. The White Out is seen as Penn State's biggest home game every season.

From 2012 to 2019, the Nittany Lions scheduled Ohio State or Michigan as their annual White Out opponent. Their most recent White Out was their home game against SMU to start last season's College Football Playoff. The Nittany Lions are 6-0 in their previous six White Outs dating back to 2019, including the playoff game.

James Franklin has often leaned into the White Out energy to engage fans. The Oregon football team and head coach Dan Lanning should be ready for this, as their home stadium, Autzen Stadium, is one of the best environments due to its loudness.