The Denver Broncos are on the right path under Sean Payton, but in 2025 they are looking to build off of their wild card berth last season. Part of that calculus is putting the right supporting cast around Bo Nix as he goes into his second season as the starting quarterback in Denver.

On Wednesday, Nix lost one of his weapons that he leaned on consistently during his rookie season. The Broncos stunningly traded second-year wideout Devaughn Vele to the New Orleans Saints for a package of draft capital headlined by a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

On Thursday, Payton spoke about how tough it was to make that decision, via Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette.

“Broncos coach Sean Payton said it was ‘difficult' to trade Vele,” Tomasson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Vele is a versatile young piece who was a key cog in the Broncos' offense last season and was projected to fill a key role once again in 2025, but getting a fourth-round pick back for him was an offer that Denver could not refuse. With the Saints projected to finish near the bottom of the standings this season, that pick could end up being in the No. 105-110 range, which is a very valuable asset.

As a 26-year-old rookie in 2024, Vele played in 13 games and caught 41 balls for 475 yards and three touchdowns.

The Broncos care clearly confident in their ability to replace Vele, and they have a number of potential candidates to do just that. Courtland Sutton is obviously going to be the top target in the passing game and Marvin Mims Jr. will be a deep threat for Payton and company, but both Troy Franklin and rookie Pat Bryant have earned great training camp reviews so far this fall.

If either Franklin or Bryant can step up and be a consistent weapon for Nix in 2025, the deal sending Vele away will look like a steal for the Broncos with the draft assets coming back to the Mile High City. If Denver wants to compete with the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC West, it will need one of the to do just that.