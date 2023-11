Karma trended on Twitter after Team India lost Sunday's World Cup final to Australia, leading Virat Kohli fans to mock Rohit Sharma.

Karma became one of the top trends on Twitter, now X, after Team India lost Sunday's Cricket World Cup final to Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The phrase became a trending topic in the context of Rohit Sharma's failure to end India's World Cup drought as skipper, which led to Virat Kohli's dismissal from the post last year.

“Dear BCCI, changing captain won't bring you ICC trophies. This is how karma hits back Rohit hippo Sharma from Dharavi slums,” an Indian cricket admirer tweeted.

“They ran paid PR against him. They said him selfish. This is Karma for disrespecting the most purest soul of the game, who gave everything for this country,” another said referring to Virat Kohli.

“Rohit fans made fun of Kohli's feelings and now Rohit himself is crying. Karma is unreal,” a third added.

“The Karma is settled now. Hope you accept your captaincy defeat and wholeheartedly start playing as a player just like Virat Kohli did. I will love you if you play with the same grace under someone else's captaincy just like Virat did under your captaincy,” a fourth stated.

The clash of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's supporters on the microblogging site came after Team India suffered an agonizing six-wicket defeat to Australia in the title clash in Gujarat.

After Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and chose to field first, the Indian team got off to a flier, thanks to Rohit Sharma's ultra-aggressive approach at the top of the order.

As the 36-year-old has done throughout the World Cup, Rohit Sharma smoked sixes and boundaries at will against Australia, taking the likes of Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc apart during his short but impressive knock of 47 off 31 balls.

At 1/76 and Rohit Sharma firing on all cylinders, the crowd inside the Narendra Modi Stadium was excited as India looked in complete command of the proceedings on the field.

As the Indians were running away with the match on the back of Rohit Sharma's explosive batting, a moment of brilliance turned the tide in Australia's favor.

The head-turning moment came in the 10th over, bowled by Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell. After Rohit Sharma took him on, smashing a six and a four off Glenn Maxwell, the India captain tried to hit another maximum.

But on this occasion, Rohit Sharma could only get an outside edge of the bat on the ball before Travis Head grabbed a brilliant catch, getting rid of Rohit Sharma for 47.

Once Rohit Sharma perished, Australian bowlers tightened the screws on a dry Ahmedabad pitch, choking the flow of runs for the Indians.

Except for Virat Kohli, who made 54 off 63 balls, no other Indian batter got going with boundaries becoming a rare commodity.

KL Rahul did try to stem the tide in India's favor but continued to struggle throughout his knock of 66 off 107 balls, perhaps contributing to the home team's eventual score of 240 in their allocated 50 overs.

Chasing a paltry 240 to claim a record-extending sixth World Cup title, the Australians found themselves in a deep hole at 47/3 with Steve Smith, David Warner, and Mitch Marsh back in the hut.

However, then came the match-winning 192-run partnership between Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, with the former proving extremely dangerous as he took the match away from India's reach with a sensational 137 off 120 balls.

Subsequently, Glenn Maxwell hit the World Cup-winning runs for Australia as the Kangaroos secured another victory in an ICC event, leaving India captain Rohit Sharma in tears and their millions of fans in a sea of sadness.

“Honestly, the result hasn't gone our way,” Rohit Sharma stated in the post-match presentation ceremony. “And we know that we were not good enough today. But I'm really proud of the team, how we played from game one. It wasn't our day, we tried everything we could from our side but it wasn't supposed to be.” “Honestly, 20-30 [runs] more would've been good. We spoke around 25-30 overs when KL and Virat were batting. I thought when they were batting they were stitching a good partnership there and then we just needed to bat as long as possible. We were looking at 270-280 at that point, but then we kept losing wickets. We couldn't stitch a big partnership there, and that's exactly what Australia did to win the game. They stitched a big partnership after that three [early] wickets,” he added. “When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets as early as possible, and we did that,” Rohit Sharma elaborated. “But then credit to Head and Marnus, they stitched a big partnership and put us completely out of the game. But again, we tried everything we could but I thought the wicket got slightly better to bat on under the lights.” “We knew under the lights it would be slightly better. I don't want to give that as an excuse, we didn't bat well enough to put enough runs on the board. And then up-front we got those three wickets and we thought another wicket there we can open up the game but again credit to those two guys in the middle for stitching that big partnership,” he explained.

India head coach Rahul Dravid echoed the same sentiments, stressing that Rohit Sharma and his boys didn't play their best cricket in the final.

“I won't agree that we played with fear. We had 80 runs in 10 overs. We had lost wickets, and when you lose wickets you have to change your strategy,” Rahul Dravid said at the post-match press conference.

“We haven't played any fearful cricket in this final. In the middle overs, they bowled really well and we had lost three wickets. So a period of consolidation was needed, and every time we thought we could get on the attack, we would lose a wicket,” he pointed out. “If you lose wickets, you have to rebuild. We didn't set out to play defensively.”

“Just felt like the ball was stopping in the afternoon a little bit more than it did in the evening. It felt like the ball came on to the bat a lot better in the evening. There was that period where the ball was stopping and we weren't able to get boundaries. We were able to rotate the strike but we weren't able to get those boundaries.”

“If we had got to 280-290 and they were 60 for 3 then it might have been a very different game. But 240, I think they were always one partnership away from getting there.”

“I've been involved in three… and I think we haven't played really well on the day. I thought we were a bit short in Adelaide, in the semi-final [of the T20 World Cup, against England]. We lost the first day in the World Test Championship [final]. We didn't bowl particularly well after Australia were three down. And here we didn't bat well enough.”

“There's not one particular reason you can pin it down to. I didn't feel at any stage going into this game that there were any nerves or the guys were intimidated by the game. I thought the energy and the mental space the boys were in leading into this particular game was spot on.”

Rahul Dravid lauded Rohit Sharma for his exceptional leadership and explosive batting during the World Cup.

“I think he has been an exceptional leader, always felt he's led this team fantastically well. He's given so much of his time and energy in the dressing room to the boys. There's been a lot of planning, a lot of strategy, he's always committed to those things.

“His batting as well, I thought it was fantastic the way he set the tone for us. We knew that we wanted to play a certain way, we wanted to play a positive, attacking brand of cricket, and he was very committed to doing that. He wanted to lead by example, and I thought right throughout the tournament he was superb. Can't speak more highly of him, as a person and a leader.”

“There was a lot of emotions in that dressing room. It was tough to see as a coach, because I know how hard these guys have worked, what they've put in, the sacrifices they've made. But that's sport. That happens. It can happen. And the better team won on the day. I'm sure the sun will come up tomorrow morning. We'll learn from it, we'll reflect, and we'll move on. That's what you do as sportsmen. You have some great highs in sport, and you have some lows in sport. And you keep moving on. You don't stop,” the India head coach concluded.