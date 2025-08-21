The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy entered the 2025 offseason with a mutual interest in signing a long-term extension. While the deal eventually got done, Purdy admitted that the Buffalo Bills' extension of Josh Allen threw his plans for a loop.

Allen was not up for an extension, making his $250 million deal in March completely out of left field. It forced Purdy, who was previously going to ask for north of $55 million per year, to rethink his demands, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

“As Purdy and his camp considered the number they wanted to reach, another curveball was thrown into the mix,” Wagoner wrote. “Contractually, Purdy was the only top quarterback in need of a lucrative extension this offseason. But in March, the Buffalo Bills gave Josh Allen — the reigning league MVP — a six-year extension also worth $55 million per season. It was a deal that could have been worth far more given Allen's accomplishments.”

Purdy ended up signing a five-year, $265 million deal, worth roughly $53 million per season. Wagoner noted that the amount was “higher than San Francisco's initial offer” but also “lower” than what Purdy initially wanted.

Before Allen's deal, Purdy was basing his demands on Trevor Lawrence's five-year, $275-million deal, Wagoner reported. Purdy's numbers were all either on par with or better than Lawrence's, leading him to believe that he could earn more than the $55 million per year the Jacksonville Jaguars gave him.

49ers expect big year from Brock Purdy following extension

With his new deal, Purdy is no longer a luxury asset for the 49ers on a bargain contract. His expectations have now been raised higher than they ever have before in his career, as the team fully expects him to become one of the best quarterbacks in the league.

Purdy will be tested from the start of the 2025 season. The fourth-year signal-caller will begin the year without Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, his two go-to targets throughout his tenure. San Francisco traded Samuel to the Washington Commanders early in the offseason, while Aiyuk remains on the PUP list as he recovers from a torn ACL that limited him to just seven games in 2024.

The 49ers quarterback has been practicing without most of his weapons for most of the offseason, putting him in a difficult position to begin the year. Ricky Pearsall, Jauan Jennings and Christian McCaffrey have all spent time on the sidelines with Aiyuk, forcing Purdy to get accustomed to throwing to some of his lesser-known teammates.