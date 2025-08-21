Ahead of the football season, Grambling State University is revealing a new state-of-the-art indoor facility that could be a game-changer for on-field performance and off-field recruiting. On Wednesday, the institution revealed the designs for an indoor athletic training and performance facility, for which the funds were secured by an infusion of state funding.

𝐁𝐮𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬! Get ready for a state-of-the-art indoor practice facility that will serve our amazing student-athletes!#GramFam | #ThisIsTheG🐯 pic.twitter.com/HkXIqliB26 — Grambling State Athletics (@GSU_TIGERS) August 20, 2025

“This design concept is more than an idea—it's a promise,” said Dr. Trayvean Scott, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics in a statement. “We are preparing champions who will carry forward the legacy of Grambling State. This facility is designed with them in mind, ensuring our student-athletes have the tools to compete and excel in every season.”

Grambling State President Martin Lemelle, Jr. added, “Supporting our student-athletes means investing in every dimension of their journey—athletic, academic, and personal. This facility embodies that vision. It is more than a space to train; it is a commitment to their well-being, their preparation, and their legacy. At Grambling State, we are not simply building for today—we are creating pathways that ensure future generations of student-athletes have the resources, opportunities, and support to thrive at the highest level.”

The facility will allow Grambling athletes to train year-round and prepare themselves appropriately for athletic competition. The new facility will house a 70-yard turf field, a climate-controlled training space, and a dedicated area for sports medicine, strength development, and team preparation. It will also feature advanced lighting and video systems for film review and performance analysis.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for October 10th near Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium. The Tigers then host Texas Southern University on October 11th at 7 PM EST.