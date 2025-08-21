The Dallas Wings signed 6'2″ forward Amy Okonkwo to a seven-day contract, the team announced Thursday. The move comes as the Wings continue to deal with injury trouble. Guard Tyasha Harris and center Li Yueru are both out for the remainder of the season, while guard Arike Ogunbowale does not have a specific timeline for a return at the moment. Most recently, JJ Quinerly suffered an injury scare during the Wings' 81-80 loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night.

Okonkwo, 28, played her college basketball at USC and TCU. She won the Big 12 Sixth Player of the Year in 2018 during her time at TCU. She has also played in the Olympics for the Nigerian women's basketball team in addition to playing professionally in France.

During the 2024-25 season in France, the forward averaged 14.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per outing. With Yueru out, Okonkwo will provide the Wings with necessary depth in the paint. Still, the Wings have question marks throughout the roster given all of the injury concerns.

Additionally, the Wings were officially eliminated from postseason contention following Wednesday night's loss. Dallas is simply trying to finish the season as strong as possible at this point. Paige Bueckers did everything she could to help her team on Wednesday, scoring 44 points in the defeat. Bueckers tied Cynthia Cooper for the most points scored in a game by a first-year player.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Friday night at home against the Seattle Storm. Okonkwo is expected to be available for the matchup. Dallas will then play two more home games as part of their three-game homestand, with contests scheduled for Sunday against the Golden State Valkyries and Wednesday against the Connecticut Sun.

Although they are out of postseason contention, the Wings will still attempt to play the best possible basketball they can to close the 2025 campaign.