The Top 10 Best NBA 2K26 Player Ratings have been revealed before the game's launch. Every year, 2K and developer Visual Concepts slowly reveal the highest rated players in the game. This year is no exception, as we can now finally see who are among the best of the best in 2K26. Without further ado, let's see which players made the list.

Top 10 Best Player Ratings in NBA 2K26 At Launch

At launch, the following 10 players boast the best ratings in NBA 2K26:

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) – 98 OVR Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) – 98 OVR Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) – 97 OVR Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers) – 95 OVR Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves) – 95 OVR Steph Curry (Golden State Warriors) – 94 OVR LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) – 94 OVR Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) – 94 OVR Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio Spurs) – 94 OVR Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets) – 93 OVR

Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic and Oklahoma City Thunder PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are NBA 2K26's best rated players at launch, with both boasting a 98 OVR.

If we're being technical, a tweet from the developer says that Jokic is the game's highest rated player. But he and SGA both also have the same rating. Regardless, both players will be tough to play against in any mode.

Honorable mentions include Cavaliers' SG Donovan Mitchell, Mavericks' Center Anthony Davis, and Indiana Pacers' PG Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton and the Pacers came up just short of winning the NBA Finals last season.

Overall, that wraps up the top 10 best NBA 2K26 Player Ratings for the game at launch. However, these ratings may change throughout the season, as Visual Concepts will adjust OVRs in future ratings updates.

Obviously, these ratings are rigged. There's no way Bronny James isn't a 99 OVR with every ability in the game. Jokes aside, we look forward to watching everyone dissect the ratings.

But for now, these make for the best players to use in the game. Whether you play MyNBA or MyCAREER, you'll play with or against these titans who have graced the game with their greatness. We look forward to seeing how these ratings change throughout the year.

