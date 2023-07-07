Kim Kardashian struggles co-parenting with ex husband Kanye West. Her and the rapper share four children together: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5 and Psalm, 4. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, she revealed she didn't know how to deal with West's antisemitic comments and change in behavior, per People.

Talking with sister Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian shares what's been on her mind all week.

“Are you OK?” Khloe asked.

“No. I'm not OK,” Kim said, starting to cry. “I'm having such a hard day today.”

It then cut to a news report that discussing Kanye West's antisemitic comments. “It sucks when someone doesn't see how different they are,” Kim said in a confessional.

“But you keep looking for that person,” the producer responded.

“I always will,” Kim agreed. “You'll always hope that you'll see a glimpse of them. I hope I do.”

“It's really confusing for me,” Kim went on in the confessional. “It's so different than the person that I married because that's who I loved and that's who I remember …I ‘ll do anything to get that person back.”

“The whole situation is sad and I don't know how to handle it,” she said. “I'm conflicted because I don't ever want to jump in and be a part of a downfall for the father of my kids.”

“Your instinct is to be like, wow I can never talk to this person again. But then you think of your babies. And so I'm having a hard time figuring it out.”

Stream The Kardashians on Hulu Thursdays.