During the latest The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian discussed her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments with her sister Khloe Kardashian. She condemned what he said but still felt conflicted, per Us Weekly.

“I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself. I don’t even know if he knows how. I just feel so bad,” Kim Kardashian told Khloe in footage filmed in October 2022. “He’ll probably go off on me [if I reach out]. But then I feel guilty that I posted something in support of the Jewish community and then people dropped him today and I’m like, ‘Is that my fault, that I posted that? Did that push them and I should I have just kept quiet but I’m vocal about everything else?’ I never know what to do.”

Earlier that month, Kanye West posted he was “going death con 3 [sic] On JEWISH PEOPLE.” He added, “The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also. You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Kim quickly tweeted in October 2022, “Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Although, she had conflicting feelings about speaking out. “The whole situation is sad and I don’t know how to emotionally manage it. I’m conflicted because I don’t ever want jump in and be part of a downfall of the father of my kids.”

Khloe told her to not let Kanye’s “gravely irresponsible” actions to affect her.

“Kim, every single day I feel bad about [my ex-husband] Lamar [Odom]. Every single day. I feel bad about Tristan [Thomspon] not being on a team right now. Lamar is forever going [to be] remembered as a drug user,” Khloe said. “These are Kanye’s things but that doesn’t mean that we don’t feel bad about it.