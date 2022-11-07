Legendary captain makes shocking comments about R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin may have been one of the key bowlers for India in the T20 World Cup, but his economical bowling hasn’t impressed the legendary Kapil Dev. The 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev said he wasn’t convinced with R Ashwin’s form because at times the tweaker has tried to hide his face despite taking wickets.

Kapil Dev indicated that while Ravichandran Ashwin has troubled lower-order batters, he hasn’t been successful in putting too much pressure on the opposition’s top players.

In the current edition of the World Cup, R Ashwin has been preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal who has warmed the bench in all five games India played in Group 2. Many cricket pundits have claimed that captain Rohit Sharma may have missed a trick or two by not picking Yuzvendra Chahal in his playing XI and sticking with Ravichandran Ashwin.

“Until now, Ashwin hasn’t given me the confidence. He picked up wickets today but it didn’t look as if he got them. In fact, one or two wickets that Ashwin took in the match, he himself was embarrassed to claim those (as the ball had kept low). We can certainly say that wickets bring confidence in a bowler but Ashwin hasn’t yet been in the rhythm one expects him to,” Kapil Dev told ABP News. “It depends on the team management. If they have the confidence on Ashwin, it’s good. He has played the entire tournament so he can adjust if need be. But if you want to surprise the opposition, they can always turn to the wrist-spinner (Chahal). Whoever wins the confidence of the management and captain, will play,” Kapil Dev added.

Meanwhile, in a conversation with his Team India colleague Suryakumar Yadav, R Ashwin revealed that he was enjoying the current phase of his life.

R Ashwin further stated that the atmosphere in the Indian cricket team was great, thanks to captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid.

“For me, it’s a very interesting phase of my life. I am more at peace with myself. I am enjoying my cricket and taking one day at a time. The atmosphere in this team is just incredible. I really really enjoy it. A lot of people have spoken about it. Just the way, the preparation is on top, we prepare like there’s no tomorrow. I have really enjoyed the details we adhered to,” the veteran India spinner said in a video posted by the BCCI on its Twitter handle.

On the other hand, Suryakumar Yadav revealed what has worked for him this year.

On Sunday, Suryakumar Yadav became the first Indian to complete 1,000 runs in T20I cricket in a calendar year. His feat came during his sensational unbeaten 61-run-knock off 25 balls against Zimbabwe in Melbourne.

It was also the fourth quickest half-century hit by an Indian in the history of T20 World Cups after Suryakumar Yadav completed his fifty in 23 balls.

In the process, Suryakumar Yadav also became the second batsman ever to score 1,000 runs in the shortest format of the game in a calendar year.

With his scintillating innings against Zimbabwe, Suryakumar Yadav took his tally of runs to 1026 in 28 matches this year, making him the first man in 2022 to complete the milestone of 1,000 runs. Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan is in second place with 924 runs in 23 matches in 2022.

“I only see the gaps in the field when I go in to bat. I have been just enjoying batting whenever I go inside. Just in a completely different zone altogether,” Suryakumar Yadav said to R Ashwin in an interview. “I just try to play the format. It’s all about with what intent you go into bat. And as I said before also, I just try and score, try and get runs on every ball. And if there’s an opportunity then why not?” Suryakumar Yadav elaborated. “Everyone asks this one question that you have never been to Australia, bouncy fast tracks and big grounds, you have never played there. What is your preparation going to be like but I said the same thing. When I practice back home, I practice at Wankhede where the bounce is pretty good. Though the ground is not that big, the bounce is the same and they prepare good fast tracks for me so I practice a lot over there. Coming here (in Australia), I have always enjoyed batting on big grounds. Because I see those big pockets, I see the gap and I hit the gap and I run if I am in pressure or anything. So it hasn’t been a problem for me till now,” Suryakumar Yadav concluded.