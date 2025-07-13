The Dallas Mavericks’ top pick, Cooper Flagg, bounced back in dominant fashion during Saturday's NBA Summer League matchup, posting a game-high 31 points in a 76-69 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

Flagg’s performance came after a subpar debut against the Los Angeles Lakers, where he scored just 10 points on 5-of-21 shooting and failed to connect on any of his five 3-point attempts. Against San Antonio, Flagg responded with 10-of-21 shooting from the field, 3-of-9 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-13 from the free-throw line. He also added four rebounds, a block, and an assist while getting some minutes at point guard.

Asked about playing on-ball minutes as a lead guard, Flagg noted that while it's new, he believes he's been “solid” so far.

“I think I've been solid,” Flagg said. “I’m exhausted. I’m not used to bringing the ball up like that, bringing it up full court and having somebody on my hip for 94 feet. I’m definitely not used to that, but I thought I did a solid job of bringing it up against pressure.”

Flagg’s 31 points were the most by a No. 1 overall pick in Las Vegas Summer League since John Wall in 2010. Five of his field goals came on drives to the rim, via dunks, layups, or a lob pass from Ryan Nembhard, demonstrating his athleticism and finishing skills.

His handling duties came as part of an experimental role, with the Mavericks tasking the 6-foot-9 forward to run the offense and bring the ball up against intense full-court pressure. Over 62 minutes of Summer League play, Flagg turned the ball over just three times, a fact that impressed Summer League head coach Josh Broghamer.

Article Continues Below

“Three turnovers in 60 minutes. I can’t commend him enough on that,” Broghamer said.

Flagg also drew significant defensive attention, helping create space and opportunities for teammates, even if they didn’t always capitalize. Outside of Flagg, the Mavericks struggled offensively. Miles Kelly was the only other player in double digits with 11 points on 3-of-8 shooting. The rest of the team combined to shoot just 11-of-36 (30.6%) from the field.

Ryan Nembhard, who had a strong opener, managed only two points on 1-of-10 shooting but did record six assists. However, he also committed five turnovers and picked up six fouls. The Mavericks shot just 25% from the field in the first half and trailed 33-32 at halftime.

On the Spurs' side, David Jones-Garcia led with 21 points (8-of-15 FG), while No. 2 pick Dylan Harper contributed 16 points and six rebounds in his Summer League debut despite a minutes restriction due to a groin injury.

The Mavericks dropped to 1-1 in Summer League play and will next face the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at 3:30 p.m. Pacific.