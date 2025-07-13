The San Francisco Giants squandered an opportunity to gain ground in the NL West Saturday, as the Los Angeles Dodgers ended a seven-game skid with a 2-1 victory. The Giants fell to third place in the division after the loss, as San Francisco now trails LA by five games.

But regardless of the outcome, Saturday was a special day at Oracle Park. The Giants hosted a Barry Bonds bobblehead giveaway and the all-time home run leader was in attendance, even throwing out the first pitch before the game.

Bonds received a warm welcome from the San Francisco crowd and showed his appreciation with a message posted on Instagram. “Thank you @sfgiants for having me for Bobblehead Day – what an incredible honor! It means so much to be celebrated here at home. I’m beyond grateful for the love from the fans and everyone who showed up today. What a day to remember!” Bonds wrote.

Giants fans show up for Barry Bonds bobblehead game

Although he retired 18 years ago, Bonds still looms large over the MLB landscape. He remains the benchmark used to measure baseball greatness. Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and James Wood have all received Bonds comps this season. And it usually means you’re doing (or expected to do) something incredible at the plate.

Droves of fans showed up to Oracle Saturday, hoping to be one of the first 20,000 attendees to receive a bobblehead. Lines stretched all around the ballpark well before the game began, per Anthony Garcia on X.

Bonds spent 15 of his 22 major league seasons with the Giants. And he credits Hall of Famer and San Francisco great Willie Mays for mentoring him when he joined the team in 1993.

In an effort to keep that tradition alive, Bonds met with Rafael Devers when he first arrived in the Bay Area. The Giants landed the All-Star slugger in a trade with the Boston Red Sox in June

While Bonds has been snubbed by the Hall of Fame, he’s part of the Giants’ Wall of Fame and San Francisco retired his number. He’s also in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Hall of Fame. He began his career with the Pirates in 1986 and spent seven seasons in Pittsburgh.

Bonds is the all-time career leader in bWAR (162.8), home runs (762) and walks (2,558). He also holds the single-season record for home runs (73) and on-base percentage (.609).

Bonds won seven MVP Awards in his incredible career. He received the award five times as a member of the Giants, including four straight MVPs from 2001-2004. No one else in baseball history has won the award more than three times. Although that could change this season as Shohei Ohtani makes a run for his fourth-career MVP.