The Los Angeles Angels have won four of the last six games since Nolan Schanuel’s walk-off walk against the Texas Rangers Monday. After LA squeaked by with a 6-5 win in the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday, Mike Trout led the Angels’ offense to an emphatic victory in Game 2.

Trout reminded fans of his raw power by going the opposite way for a two-run homer in the fifth inning, per MLB.

After Schanuel led off the inning with a single, Trout jumped on a 91 mph fastball from Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, driving it 373 feet to right center. It was career home run No. 395 as the three-time MVP closes in on the 400 club.

Mike Trout powers Angels past Diamondbacks

Trout’s fifth-inning blast put the Angels up 6-2. But Arizona chipped away at the lead, making it a 6-5 game entering the bottom of the eighth inning. That’s when Trout and the Angels put the Diamondbacks away.

With the bases loaded and one out, Trout laced a 99 mph sinker to right for a two-run single. The opposite field rope gave the Angels a 10-5 advantage.

Trout is now up to 17 home runs and 40 RBI on the season. And, in addition to notching his 395th homer Saturday, Trout now has 994 RBI, just six shy of 1,000 for his career, per MLB.

Trout’s been showing off his power stroke of late with three home runs in the last four games. However, he’s done it as the Angels' DH as he’s yet to play right field since returning from injury.

The Angels moved the 15th-year veteran from center field to right during spring training, hoping that playing a less physically demanding position could help preserve his health. Nonetheless, Trout landed on the 10-day IL with a bone bruise that ended up sidelining him for a month.

Upon his return from the injured list, Trout planned to DH for the Angels until he was fully healthy and ready to take the field. He’s been LA’s designated hitter for the last 40 games.

Still, the Angels are just happy to have the 11-time All-Star’s bat in the lineup as he heats up. Los Angeles is now 47-48 on the season and nine games back in the AL West. But the team is just three games out of the Wild Card race.

The Angels are hoping to snap a 10-year postseason drought in 2025. And a healthy Mike Trout will be key to a second-half playoff push.