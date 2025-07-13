The main problem with the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2025 season has been trying to find consistency. The Sparks have had numerous games where they put forth a strong effort for three quarters, but are unable to sustain that play for a full 48 minutes. The Sparks made a roster move recently to bring in Julie Vanloo, and they made another on Saturday with the decision to cut Mercedes Russell.

The Sparks’ decision to cut Mercedes Russell comes as a bit of a surprise as she has been the team’s primary backup center during the season. Without Russell, the only reserve bigs on the team’s roster are rookie Sania Feagin and veteran Emma Cannon who is more of a forward. Cameron Brink has yet to be cleared to play as she recovers from an ACL injury suffered last season. The Sparks have a game coming up on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun.

Russell was signed as a free agent by the Sparks in the offseason following sevens seasons with the Seattle Storm. Russell had established herself as a solid backup center with the Storm and was a part of the team’s championship runs in 2018 and 2020.

She appeared in 20 games for the Sparks this season at a little over eight minutes per game. She had been averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds with splits of 44.4 percent shooting from the field and 71.4 percent shooting from the free-throw line. During the Sparks’ most recent win, 89-87 against the Indiana Fever on July 5, Russell was singled out by head coach Lynne Roberts for her defense on Fever star Aaliyah Boston late in the fourth quarter.

“Down the stretch when they needed to score, Aliyah Boston was being super aggressive and physical, lowering her shoulder, and Dearica [Hamby] also had five fouls. So we wanted to put somebody bigger on AB and I thought Mercedes did a tremendous job,” Roberts said after the Fever win. “Not that Dearica couldn’t, but we couldn’t risk her getting her sixth foul if it went into overtime. . .and I thought Russell did a tremendous job.”

With Russell being cut, the Sparks now have an open roster spot with 11 of 12 spots currently filled. This coming week is when WNBA teams can begin signing players to 7-day contracts, so it’s possible the Sparks will make another roster move for that 12th spot soon.

The other big deadline approaching is Monday, July 14 which is when all contracts become guaranteed for the rest of the season. Russell’s contract was non-guaranteed and this just gives the Sparks a little roster flexibility at the halfway point of the season.

