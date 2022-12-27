By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has made a bold prediction about India opener Ishan Kishan, declaring that the left-handed batter could become the first man to score a triple-hundred in One-Day Internationals in the new year.

“When we see the younger players coming through, it means there is hope for the future. Ishan Kishan probably stands out with his double hundred, which was in a 50-overs game and that’s a fantastic achievement. He got it so easily. And he got in what 35 or 36th over. If he had carried on he would have got the first ever triple hundred in ODIs. It will happen with the way he is batting. That is a huge plus as India is concerned. He has this terrific ability to play all around the ground. His square cut…he is also like Rishabh Pant who like to pepper the on side. But a 200 is an amazing achievement and at such a young age. So I think sky’s the limit as far as the white-ball cricket is concerned,” Sunil Gavaskar said.

Sunil Gavaskar’s stunning prophecy about Ishan Kishan came after he became the fourth India batter to score a double hundred in One-Day Internationals following his sensational 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in Chattogram earlier this month.

Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone. This is also the quickest double century in the 50-over format as Ishan Kishan reached the milestone in only 126 deliveries, while the former record holder West Indies great Chris Gayle got there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Talking about the multiple feats that the southpaw accomplished in the match, the first and foremost was going past Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double-centurion in ODIs. While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 24 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Sharing similar views with Sunil Gavaskar, former Australian pacer Brett Lee too backed Ishan Kishan to be Rohit Sharma’s opening partner in next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

According to Brett Lee, it would be hard for the Indian selectors to ignore Ishan Kishan’s claim on the opening spot, especially at a time when KL Rahul has been woefully out of form across formats.