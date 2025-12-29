The Buffalo Bills fall to 11-5 on the season after suffering a tough 13-12 Week 17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a valiant effort from Josh Allen and his team, but it just wasn't enough in the closing seconds of the contest.

After failing to score even a single point in the first three quarters, the Bills managed to nearly surmount a comeback on Sunday. Buffalo found a way to make it a one-point game with just five seconds remaining on the clock. Unfortunately, after going for two for the win, Allen failed to connect with wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who was open in the end zone.

BILLS GO FOR TWO! EAGLES SAY NO! pic.twitter.com/SA2z2TzA0D — NFL (@NFL) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Buffalo is officially no longer able to win the AFC East, which means the best seed the team can be is No. 5. Immediately after Sunday's loss, the club is the No. 7 seed. If the playoffs started now, the Bills would take on the New England Patriots in the first round of the postseason.

Luckily for this team, there is still one more game to play before the end of the 2025-26 campaign. Buffalo will take on the New York Jets in Week 18. Considering the Bills are now playing for seeding, we could see the starters play in the regular season finale with the hopes of rising in the playoff rankings.

We'll see how the Bills handle the next game, as there is a chance head coach Sean McDermott decides to rest his starters with the playoffs already clinched. But only time will tell what the team plans to do in Week 18. In the meantime, Allen and his teammates are going to have to put the Week 17 loss in the rear-view mirror and focus on what's coming next.