Andrew Heaney — who won a World Series championship with the Texas Rangers in 2023 — announced his retirement from baseball via an Instagram post on Sunday. Heaney, 34, pitched for the Miami Marlins, Los Angeles Angels, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates and the Rangers from 2014-2025. He finishes his career with a 4.57 ERA to go along with 1,156 strikeouts across 1,136.2 innings pitched.

“There have been challenges and sacrifices as well. Particularly being away from home and loved ones for long periods of time. But I am now ready to return my focus and energy to being a husband, father, family man, and active member of my community,” Heaney wrote as part of his caption on Instagram for his retirement post. “I’m retiring from baseball, but I hope to give back more than I received. Thank you to all of you for the love and support you have given me. Y’all know who you are.”

Andrew Heaney retires from baseball

Heaney also reflected on his career in the post.

“Many people don’t get the opportunity to leave home and travel to beautiful places, meet amazing people from so many different backgrounds, all while doing something that they love. I have,” the World Series champion wrote. “I’m extremely proud of what I achieved with that opportunity. Over 10 years of major league service time, 3 Roberto Clemente Award nominations, winning Game 4 of the World Series, and becoming a World Series Champion in 2023, playing Major League Baseball has been a unique honor and privilege.

“I played with many of the greatest players of this generation and potentially some of the best players to ever wear a uniform. I’m humbled that I was even able to share the field with them. I was never an All-Star and definitely not a Hall of Famer, so I can only hope that I was great to each fan, player, coach, and staff member I go to be around. I’m so thankful for all of the people involved in making my career more successful than I ever dreamed. I will miss the game greatly, but all of my experiences and the lasting relationships have made me a better person. The routine of showing up to the yard every day and working to improve each time out has been a driving force for me the last 14 seasons.”

Andrew Heaney — as he mentioned — probably won't earn a Hall of Fame induction. Still, he spent 12 seasons at the highest level of professional baseball and won a championship along the way. When Heaney was on his game, he was a joy to watch pitch, often displaying extremely nasty stuff on the mound. He was capable of striking out any hitter in the league.