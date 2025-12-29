The Chicago Bears will have star wide receiver DJ Moore in action for Sunday night's marquee showdown against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Bears WR DJ Moore is active tonight vs. the 49ers; WR Olamide Zaccheaus is not,” Schefter shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Moore was previously listed questionable for the Bears-49ers game due to illness, but he appearently is good enough to see action against San Francisco.

The Bears have already clinched a spot in the NFL playoffs by way of their winning the NFC North division. But there is still something to play for in the regular season for Chicago, as it remains in the running for the top overall seed in the NFC. Moore can be a big help for the Bears on that end, and his presence in the 49ers game can give his team a shot in the arm on offense.

Moore has been among the most talked about Bears players of late, not just because of his status for the meeting with San Francisco, but also due to his memorable game-winning touchdown in overtime of Chicago's 22-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 16.

With wide receivers Rome Odunze and Olamide Zaccheaus ruled out for the Niners game, Moore can be expected to lead the Bears at least in targets. He entered Week 17 as Chicago's leader in receptions and receiving yards, with 48 and 664, respectively. He also has six touchdown catches, tied with Odunze for most among Bears players, so far in the 2025 season.