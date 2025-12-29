Head coach Mike Vrabel made a clear MVP case for his star quarterback Drake Maye following his dominant performance in the New England Patriots' 42-10 rout over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon.

Vrabel is going through his first season as the Patriots coach, enjoying massive success throughout the 2025 season. Maye has taken full advantage of playing under Vrabel, transforming into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Maye showed off another dominant performance in the Patriots' game against the Jets, resting for the entire fourth quarter. He completed 19 passes out of 21 attempts for 256 yards and five touchdowns while adding three rushes for 22 yards.

Vrabel reflected on his quarterback's performance after the game, per reporter Chad Graff. When a reporter asked him about Maye's candidacy for the MVP Award, the head coach made his thoughts on the topic very clear.

“They don’t give me a vote but there’s nobody else I want as our quarterback,” Vrabel said.

Mike Vrabel on whether Drake Maye is the NFL MVP: “They don’t give me a vote but there’s no body else I want as our quarterback.” pic.twitter.com/OjWc4LciC5 — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) December 28, 2025

How Drake Maye, Patriots played against Jets

Article Continues Below

It's clear that Mike Vrabel is having an incredible time having Drake Maye as his quarterback. For the Patriots, they wouldn't have it any other way.

New England dominated New York from start to finish. The visitors jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and doubled down by outscoring the Jets 21-3 in the second period. The hosts never recovered from the first-half onslaught, seeing the Patriots coast to an easy victory.

TreVeyon Henderson had a decent outing in the rushing attack, having 19 carries for 82 yards. Rhamondre Stevenson followed with eight rushes for 47 yards and a touchdown while catching five passes for 55 yards and another touchdown.

Stefon Diggs commanded the receiving attack with six catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Hunter Henry came next with three receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown, Efton Chism III had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown, while Austin Hooper caught two passes for 11 yards and a touchdown.

New England improved to a 13-3 record, securing the top spot of the AFC East Division standings. They will finish above the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Jets. In terms of the AFC standings, they sit at second place. They are above the Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers while trailing the Denver Broncos.

The Patriots will look to end the regular season before gearing up for the playoffs. They will be at home when they host the Dolphins on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m. ET.