By Pawan Atri · 4 min read

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and his former India teammate Virender Sehwag led tributes to Ishan Kishan after his record-breaking double hundred against Bangladesh in the third ODI in Chattogram on Saturday.

Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Virender, other cricketers who hailed Ishan Kishan on social media were Irfan Pathan, Venkatesh Prasad, Ravi Shastri, Aakash Chopra, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, and a few others.

Incredible inning with outstanding shot selection by Ishan Kishan 👏 #200 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 10, 2022

Destroyer Ishan Kishan🔥🔥 Keep going pocket dynamo🤞#IshanKishan#BANvIND — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) December 10, 2022

Ishan Kishan’s intent…wow. He isn’t caged with the thought of what’s par-for-the-course score…or how much he can end up with…he’s trying to simply maximise every ball that he’s playing. A little bit of luck…and we have another ODI double-centurion today. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 10, 2022

However, it was Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet that caught everyone’s attention as he reserved the ultimate praise for Ishan Kishan.

“A fabulous knock! A fabulous knock! The innings you played today deserves double the appreciation too Ishan Kishan! Wonderful knock by Virat Kohli as well. Many congratulations!” Sachin Tendulkar posted on Twitter. Virender Sehwag, meanwhile, congratulated the left-handed pocket dynamo with these words: “That’s the way to do it. Brilliant from Ishan Kishan. This is the approach that will do Team India a world of good.”

Former India coach Ravi Shastri and ex-pacer Venkatesh Prasad too took to the microblogging platform to praise Ishan Kishan for his historic innings against Bangladesh.

“Take a bow Ishan Kishan. Fastest double hundred in the history of the game. This is the way that India has to adopt. Might not come off on a few days but any day a better approach. Such a joy to watch,” Venkatesh Prasad wrote. “Exuberance of youth at its best. Well done. As a youngster this is how you catch the bull by the horns and grab your opportunity with both hands,” Ravi Shastri said.

Talking about the multiple feats that Ishan Kishan accomplished in the match, the first and foremost was going past Rohit Sharma’s long-standing record to become the youngest double-centurion in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan accomplished the feat during his stroke-filled 210-run-knock off 131 deliveries against Bangladesh in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Saturday.

While Ishan Kishan made his maiden double hundred at the age of 25 years and 145 days, Rohit Sharma did it when he was 26 years and 186 days old against the mighty Australians in Bengaluru in 2013.

After Bangladesh asked India to bat first, the visitors lost senior batter, Shikhar Dhawan, early in the innings as he walked back to the pavilion for just 3 off 8 balls.

However, Ishan Khan then took center stage as he and former captain Virat Kohli stitched together a blistering 200-plus partnership for the second wicket to put India in command.

While Virat Kohli eventually went on to score 113 off 91 deliveries, his first ODI hundred in nearly four years, it was Ishan Kishan who cantered to his maiden ODI century before stunningly completing a double ton in double quick time.

This is also the quickest double century in One-Day Internationals. Ishan Kishan cruised to a record-breaking double hundred in only 126 deliveries, surpassing West Indies great Chris Gayle who reached there in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015.

With his double century against Bangladesh, Ishan Kishan became just the fourth Indian and the seventh batter overall to register a score of 200 in ODIs. Before him, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, the explosive Virender Sehwag, and current skipper Rohit Sharma have accomplished the milestone.

During the course of his knock, Ishan Kishan smacked 10 fours and 24 boundaries before being dismissed by Taskin Ahmed for 210 off 131.

Among other records, Ishan Kishan now holds the record for the highest score by a visiting batter in Bangladesh, overtaking former Australian cricketer Shane Watson who smashed an unbeaten 185 in the South Asian nation in 2011.

Ishan Kishan also pipped former BCCI president and India captain, Sourav Ganguly, to become the side’s top scorer in an away match as an opener. Sourav Ganguly had smacked 183 against Sri Lanka during the 1999 World Cup in England.

Double centurion Ishan Kishan was over the moon with his performance in the third ODI against Bangladesh but also rued a missed opportunity to become the first man to hit a triple hundred in the 50-over format.