On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers suffered a brutal road loss at the hands of the Chicago Bears in an NFC North battle. Despite controlling things for most of the way, Green Bay muffed an onside kick, which allowed Chicago to get things into overtime, where they eventually won.

The big story coming out of this game was the concussion suffered by Packers quarterback Jordan Love, which opened the door to finish out the game, performing relatively well in that spot.

However, on Tuesday, the Packers got a concerning update on both of their quarterbacks heading into Saturday's home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Jordan Love will practice today in a limited capacity but is still in concussion protocol, LaFleur says. Malik Willis will also practice in a limited capacity,” reported Matt Schneidman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter.

Love suffered his concussion in the first half against the Bears on Saturday, and Willis slid into the starting role for the rest of the game, performing well, just as he did in some starts last year for the Packers.

However, the Packers will certainly need at least one of Love or Willis to be available on Saturday when they take on a Ravens team that will be fighting for its playoff life after a brutal loss against the New England Patriots on Sunday evening at home.

Kickoff for the Packers vs Ravens game is set for Saturday evening at 8:00 pm ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay.