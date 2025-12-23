The Minnesota Wild have been playing great hockey as of late. They have won seven of their last eight games, including four of five since the Wild acquired Quinn Hughes. It was a seismic shift that saw Hughes move from the Vancouver Canucks, while Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren, and Zeev Buium all were sent to Canucks, along with a first-round draft pick.

While that trade was huge, Wild GM Bill Guerin may not be done adding players.

According to The Fourth Period, the Wild are still in the market for a top-six forward. Minnesota had previously expressed interest in Kiefer Sherwood from the Canucks before acquiring Hughes.

“I don't think he's done,” said Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on a recent episode of the 32 Thoughts podcast. “He might not be able to do big stuff anymore, because he's traded some of that. But, I think with (Marco) Rossi out, he'll continue to look at center. Maybe what he can do with a less pricey option there potentially.”

The Wild are tight on cap space currently, with under $4 million available to make more moves. With the movement of Rossi from the team in order to acquire the star defender, the need for a top-six forward, and specifically a center, becomes clearer.

Elliotte Friedman is not the only insider who thinks Guerin is going to make more moves.

“I mean, listen, Bill Guerin is now at the point of no return,” TSN insider Pierre LeBrun said in an interview with TSN 690 in Montreal. “They're all in, they're all in, they're all in. So I do think they're looking for another piece up front. It doesn't necessarily have to be another center, but it certainly could be.”

While Guerin may want to add to the roster, he will have to wait. The NHL is in its annual holiday roster freeze, which does not lift until December 28.

The Wild are 22-10-5 on the year, which places them third in the Central Division. Hughes and his Minnesota teammates hit the ice again on Tuesday night, hosting the Nashville Predators before a couple of days off.