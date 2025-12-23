The Minnesota Vikings are already preparing to be without J.J. McCarthy in Week 17, and will now likely be without Jordan Mason when they face the Detroit Lions. Mason suffered an ankle injury in the team's Week 16 win over the New York Giants and is considered doubtful for the Thursday afternoon matchup.

Mason exited Week 16 early in the game and did not return, even when fellow backfield partner Aaron Jones also got banged up. The Vikings are not ruling him out yet, but he is “considered a longshot” to play on Christmas Day, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Jones is also considered questionable after being limited in Monday's practice session. However, unlike Mason, he appears more likely to play than not.

Mason entered Week 16 on track to surpass the career-high 789 rushing yards he posted in 2024, which is now in doubt. He has still had a career year of sorts, posting a personal best six touchdowns, accounting for nearly half of his career end zone trips.

Although Mason has been the Vikings' leading rusher in eight of their 15 games to date, he has taken a back seat to Jones lately. The veteran has slowly taken over the backfield since returning from a four-game injury absence in Week 8.

Mason has played fewer than 30 percent of the Vikings' offensive snaps in six of the eight games since Jones' return, according to Pro Football Reference. During that same frame, Jones has played 55 percent or more of the snaps in five of his last seven outings.

Barring a miracle, Jones will likely lead the Vikings' backfield in Week 17 with undrafted rookie Zavier Scott backing him up. Scott led Minnesota with 16 rushing yards on two carries in Week 8.