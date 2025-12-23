We've got the NFL Week 17 Predictions according to Madden 26 to see who the game thinks will win this weekend. Last week, Madden 26 went 11-5 in its predictions. Overall, the game is now 153-87 in predicting NFL games since Week 1 of the regular season. Can it improve those numbers in Week 17? Let's find out as we simulate every game this weekend on Madden 26.

NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DAL 7 17 3 3 30 WAS 3 0 3 3 9

The Dallas Cowboys take down the Washington Commanders on Christmas.

With both teams eliminated from the playoffs, there's not to much to say about this one. Furthermore, Washington's offense was pretty unexciting with third string QB Josh Johnson at the helm.

Johnson played as expected, throwing no touchdowns and two interceptions in the loss. The Commanders only squeaked out three field goals throughout the full 60 minutes.

Dallas' offense played well in the first half, scoring three touchdowns. Dak Prescott threw a pair of touchdowns while Javonte Williams ran for another. In the second half, Dallas' offense slowed down as they kept running the ball. They still managed to tack on two more FGs to match with Washington.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DET 14 3 0 7 24 MIN 0 7 7 0 14

Max Brosmer and the Vikings kept it close, but Detroit won this one to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Lions got off to a hot start. Jahmyr Gibbs kicked things off with a 26-yard TD reception on the opening drive. Aidan Hutchinson forced Aaron Jones Sr. to fumble on the next drive, leading to another Detroit touchdown.

Brosmer eventually led the Vikings down the field and found Justin Jefferson for a 13-yard TD pass to make things 14-7. But the Lions extended their lead with a FG before the half expired.

Detroit's offense continued to struggle in the third quarter, producing no scoring drives. Meanwhile, Jones Sr. avenged his fumble with a nine yard TD run, making it a one possession game again.

However, the Lions defense kept forcing stops, and a big pass interference penalty gave the Lions the ball at the MIN 10. Three plays later, David Montgomery pushed his way into the end zone for the final score of the game.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL DEN 7 6 7 7 27 KC 0 0 0 0 0

The Chiefs are shutout on Christmas as the Broncos remain #1 in the AFC.

Chris Oladokun played as expected in his first career start against a tough Denver defense. He threw three interceptions in the loss, and the offense failed to produce a single scoring drive. But it's not all his fault. He was sacked four times in the game, and Kansas City only managed to earn 46 total rushing yards.

The Broncos played consistent football throughout all three quarters. They managed to score in each quarter, though they really didn't put the game way until the fourth. Bo Nix scored three touchdowns in the win, including a scramble for four yards which made things 27-0.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter OT FINAL HOU 3 13 0 6 6 28 LAC 0 7 7 8 0 22

The Chargers fought back from a 16-7 deficit… only to lose in OT in the final two minutes of regulation.

Houston's defense did everything it could in the beginning, helping the Texans take a 13-0 lead early on. Justin Herbert never turned the ball over, but he constantly struggled against the Houston secondary often. He ended the first half with only seven completions on eighteen attempts.

But the Chargers slowly crept back into the game. A TD reception from Ladd McConkey made it a one-possession game again, with the Texans only leading by two points. However, the Texans tacked on another TD early in the fourth quarter to extend their lead again. However, they missed the two-point attempt, which ended up coming back to bite them.

With 0:36 left to go, Herbert found Quentin Johnston for a 16-yard score. Omarion Hampton punched it in for two, sending the game into OT.

During OT, nothing happened until the two-minute warning. Texans' QB C.J Stroud connected with Nico Collins on an 11-yard TD pass on third and goal to win the game. With the win, the Texans still have a shot of winning the AFC South.

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL BAL 7 0 7 10 24 GB 7 13 0 3 23

The Ravens overcome a 20-7 deficit at the half to overcome the Green Bay Packers.

Despite injuries to both QBs, we did decide to start Lamar Jackson and Jordan Love for entertainment purposes. The result was a pretty awesome game that came down to the wire.

Derrick Henry scored on the Ravens' opening drive. However, Baltimore's offense failed to score again until there was 3:36 remaining in the third quarter. During that stretch, the Packers scored 20 unanswered points. But a touchdown reception from Zay Flowers brought the Packers' lead down to just 20-14 by the end of the third.

A FG from Tyler Loop made it 20-17 with 12:21 left to go. The Packers failed to score a touchdown, but did waste five minutes to pick up a field goal. Later on in the game, with just 1:42 left, Jackson led the Ravens down the field en route to a game-winning drive. Mark Andrews caught the game-winning, 14-yard TD pass with just 0:29 left to go.

Love managed to drive down to the GB 47. But a couple of incomplete passes led to a failed Hail Mary Attempt for the Packers.

Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL ARI 7 3 3 0 13 CIN 7 14 7 7 35

The Cincinnati Bengals pick up another win as they beat the Arizona Cardinals.

With no playoff implications for either team, there's not much to say about this one. Much like last week, the Bengals' offense had a field day while the defense did its job.

Arizona was able to keep up at first, even taking a brief 10-7 lead early in the second quarter. But two unanswered touchdowns from Joe Burrow saw them trailing for the rest of the game. Another field goal drive in the third quarter made it 21-13, but the Bengals went on to score two unanswered touchdowns again.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PIT 3 10 7 6 26 CLE 7 6 3 0 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win over the Cleveland Browns.

Shedeur Sanders and Harold Fannin Jr. continue to make plays together as the TE caught a 25-yard TD pass halfway through the first quarter. But Pittsburgh reclaimed the lead not long after when Jaylen Warren scored on a TD run. Both teams kept scoring field goals, resulting in a tied game at the half.

Cleveland took one last lead with another FG drive in the third. That ended up being their last score as the Steelers scored 13 unanswered points to take a two-possession lead.

Shedeur Sanders, who had a touchdown and 135 yards in the first half, threw two interceptions in the second half. The second was returned by Jalen Ramsay 28 yards for a touchdown, which gave Pittsburgh a 20-16 lead.

New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NO 7 3 10 3 23 TEN 3 7 0 7 17

The New Orleans Saints continue to win games with Tyler Shough under center.

Shough and fellow rookie QB Cam Ward had a pretty exciting matchup, even if there's no playoff implication. The Saints were better in the first quarter, but the Titans evened things out in the second. Ward and Shough both had a touchdown pass heading into halftime.

But New Orleans took over in the third quarter, scoring 10 unanswered points to take a 20-10 lead. Saints' RB Audric Estime scored on a one-yard run, and K Charlie Smyth converted a 48-yard FG.

But the Titans cut that deficit down quickly when Ward found Van Jefferson for a 17-yard TD pass. While the Saints were unable to close the gam with another TD drive, they did convert another FG to make things 23-17.

Ward and the Titans did manage to reach the NO 24, but an incompletion on fourth down led to a turnover on downs. New Orleans' defense did a stellar job of preventing the Titans from coming back.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL JAX 7 10 14 3 34 IND 0 7 7 7 21

Jacksonville gets one step closer to clinching the division with a win over the Colts.

Trevor Lawrence, who has 12 passing touchdowns and no interceptions in the last four weeks, scored three touchdowns with no interceptions this week. He had an absolute field day against the Colts, throwing for over 320 yards.

Colts' QB Philip Rivers enjoyed another solid day, but to be fair, one of his scores came in garbage time. Overall, he ended up scoring two touchdowns with one interception while throwing for 257 yards in the loss.

The game was essentially over after Lawrence found Brenton Strange for a three-yard TD pass in the third quarter to make it 31-14. Although there was still plenty of time for a comeback, it was clear that the Colts' defense simply had no answer for the Jaguars.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL TB 7 7 3 3 20 MIA 0 0 3 10 13

The Buccaneers snap a three-game losing streak and keep their playoff hopes alive with a win over Miami.

Tampa Bay's defense took full advantage of playing against a 7th round rookie QB. They forced Quinn Ewers to throw two interceptions in the loss, one of which came on the very first play of the game.

The Buccaneers' offense wasn't anything special either, but they did manage to score two touchdowns in the first half. Without the turnovers, their offense wasn't as effective, but they still managed to tack on two more field goals.

Ewers ended up throwing the first touchdown pass of his career late in the fourth quarter to make it a one score game again. But the Dolphins didn't have enough time to come back.

New England Patriots at New York Jets – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NE 7 0 7 14 28 NYJ 0 14 0 0 14

Brady Cook and the Jets nearly had the Patriots on a tight rope, but couldn't hold on in the end.

Down 7-0 in the second quarter, Jets' RB Breece Hall broke off for a 41-yard TD run, tying the game. On the Patriots' next drive, TreVeyon Henderson fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Jets at the NE 27. Two plays later, Cook found Adonai Mitchell for a 17-yard score.

But the Patriots overcame their mistakes in the second half, especially the defense. They shut the Jets out completely while the offense scored three unanswered touchdowns. One of those scores included a 50-yard TD reception from Stefon Diggs which gave New England a 21-14 lead.

The Patriots sealed the deal when RB Rhamondre Stevenson scored on a four-yard run. With the win, the Patriots still have a shot of claiming the top spot in the AFC.

Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL SEA 7 14 7 3 31 CAR 7 7 0 7 21

The Seattle Seahawks keep hold of the NFC West throne as they beat the Panthers 31-21.

Offensively, both teams were playing great in the first half. Bryce Young and the Panthers managed to keep up with the Seahawks as the QB threw two TD passes. But Seattle took the edge when Sam Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 21-yard TD pass just 40 seconds before the half expired.

However, the Panthers struggled to keep up in the second half while the Seahawks scored 10 unanswered points. Seattle's offense wasn't doing as well as it had in the first half, but they dominated the time of possession.

Down 31-14, Rico Dowdle did eventually cut that deficit down with a three-yard TD run. But the Panthers's playoffs begin now as they face the Buccaneers for the top spot in Week 18.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL NYG 0 7 3 0 10 LV 0 10 0 7 17

Ashton Jeanty's late TD helps the Raiders beat the Giants.

Not much to say here, considering both teams are eliminated from the playoffs. Jaxson Dart still continues to struggle, especially without support from players like Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo.

The Raiders' offense was not much better. Geno Smith threw three interceptions to just one touchdown in the win, with two of those INTs leading to points for New York. But Ashton Jeanty enjoyed a solid outing, earning 84 yards on 20 carries and one touchdown. Additionally, he earned three catches for 26 yards.

Tied 10-10 halfway through the fourth quarter, Jeanty scored on a 1-yard run, giving the Raiders the lead. Dart ended up throwing a pick on his next drive, handing the win over to Vegas.

Philadelphia Eagles at Buffalo Bills – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL PHI 6 7 14 7 34 BUF 3 13 0 6 22

The Eagles extend their win streak to three games after picking up a big win against the Bills.

Philadelphia already clinched their division with last week's win over Washington. But their chances of jumping to the #2 seed increase, which could benefit them greatly in the playoffs.

Saquon Barkley had another triple-digit yardage day, with 140 rushing yards and two touchdowns in the win. He scored on a 15-yard TD run in the second quarter, the first TD of the day.

Buffalo took the lead after James Cook III scored on a four-yard run, though the team missed the extra point attempt. Philadelphia reclaimed the lead after a TD reception from Dallas Goedert. Buffalo took the lead once more before the half when Josh Allen found Khalil Shakir for a five-yard score.

In the second half, the Eagles utterly dominated. They scored two unanswered touchdowns, including big receptions from A.J. Brown (26 yards) and Devonta Smith (42 yards).

Down 27-16, Josh Allen scrambled for a 12-yard TD run on the next drive, but he threw an incomplete pass on the two-point conversion. Regardless, it didn't matter, as a two-yard TD run from Barkley put the Eagles up 34-22.

Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL CHI 0 7 7 10 24 SF 7 10 7 3 27

The 49ers' prevent a comeback from Chicago as they win their 12th game of the season.

Christian McCaffrey kicked things off with a 38-yard TD run late in the first quarter. But D'Andre Swift quickly closed that gap with a TD run of his own. But the Bears failed to score again for the rest of the half, while the Niners tacked 10 unanswered points.

Both teams traded a TD in the third quarter. McCaffrey ran in for his second score, while Caleb Williams found Rome Odunze for a 19-yard score. Chicago made it aa one score game again when Cairo Santos converted a 36-yard field goal.

Up 24-17, the 49ers made it a two-score game again when Eddy Pineiro converted a 51-yard FG to make it 27-17. With 10 minutes left, anything was possible. The Bears ended up scoring again (D.J. Moore TD reception). However, on their last drive, Williams threw a late-interception which sealed Chicago's fate.

Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta Falcons – NFL Week 17 Results According to Madden 26

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL LAR 14 3 10 10 37 ATL 0 10 3 7 20

The L.A. Rams keep fighting for a chance to win the NFC West with a dominant win over the Falcons.

Matthew Stafford was on fire against the Rams, throwing three touchdowns in the win. L.A. took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but Atlanta cut the deficit down with 10 points of their own in the second quarter. Furthermore, they held the Rams to just three points in the second quarter.

Up 17-10 in the third, Stafford found Puka Nacua for a 23-yard TD pass. Both teams traded a FG, making it 27-13 with the Rams ahead. Bijan Robinson made it a one-score game again with a seven yard TD run. However, that ended up being the last score of the day for Atlanta.

L.A. proceeded to score 10 unanswered points while taking up over 10 minutes of possession in the fourth quarter. Their TD drive, which ended with a Kyren Williams touchdown, took 6:04 off the clock.

Overall, that wraps up our NFL Week 17 Results according to Madden 26. We hope you enjoyed reading, and we look forward to seeing how it performs! Regardless off the outcome, we look forward to seeing what crazy stuff the game might predict will happen.

Lastly, for more gaming or NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.