WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announce the big changes to the structure for the playoffs ahead of game, one of the WNBA Finals. Starting in the 2025 season the first round of the playoffs will be a best-of-three format where both teams get a home game.

Perhaps the most significant change is to the WNBA Finals, as the championship series will now move to a best-of-seven reminiscent of the NBA. The format will be 2-2-1-1-1, as the highest seed in the series hosts games one and two and if necessary games five and seven.

“This will give our fans a championship series format that they are accustomed to seeing in other sports,” Engelbert said.

New changes are also coming to the WNBA as the regular season will now have 44 games, up from 40. The changes are set to take place as the WNBA has seen expensive growth due to the arrival of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, Chicago Sky sensation Angel Reese, and other members of the 2024 rookie class.

The commissioner announced that the league’s use of charter flights throughout the season, including during the playoffs, simplifies travel between cities. Engelbert also mentioned that the draft lottery is scheduled for November 17, and that the expansion team, the Golden State Valkyries, will have the fifth overall pick.

The league has seen immense growth in his popularity and viewership and recently eat a lucrative media rights contract set to begin in 2026 worth $200 million. The new deal is 11 years and 125 games per season will air on Disney properties, NBC, and Prime Video.

The expansion of the regular season and the playoffs will surely help the lead capitalize on this increased distribution and earning potential as women’s basketball continues to grow its fan base. The WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx are set to face off in game one of the WNBA Finals tonight.