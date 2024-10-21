The New York Liberty have done it. After coming up short in 2023 when they lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals, Sabrina Ionescu and company have finally reached the top after taking down the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night at Barclays Center, 67-62.

For the first time in franchise history, the Liberty have won an WNBA title, and that's something that they surely be celebration for a long time.

Ionescu did not have a great performance in Game 5 of the Liberty-Lynx series, but it certainly doesn't matter now to her, as she also has just won her first WNBA title. After the game, the former Oregon Ducks star passionately celebrated on the court. Ionescu raised her hands, pointed at the fans, and let out a big scream during a truly emotional moment.

Expand Tweet

The Liberty managed to win the title despite an absolutely poor shooting night from Ionescu. The former No. 1 pick overall shot an atrocious 1-for-19 from the field and went just 1-for-10 from behind the arc. She finished with just five points. However, she still contributed in other areas, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out eight assists with two steals and a block in 40 minutes.

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty pull off thrilling win in Game 5 of 2024 WNBA Finals

New York was on the verge of losing Game 5 as the Liberty trailed the Lynx by two points near the end of regulation but a pair of clutch free-throw baskets from Breanna Stewart forced the contest to go into overtime.

Ionescu continued to struggle with her shot in extra time, as she missed both her attempts in the final five minutes of the contest. But that ultimately did not matter, as New York's defense held the Lynx scoreless the rest of the way, while the Liberty executed better on both ends of the floor. Nevertheless, Ionescu and the Liberty were pushed to the limit by a tough Lynx side, which got 22 and 21 points in Game 6 from Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride, respectively.

Jonquel Jones, meanwhile, paced the Liberty in Game 5 with 17 points while Stewart recorded a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds.