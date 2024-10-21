The deciding Game 5 of the WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx is underway, with Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier as the two opposing stars, respectively. The WNBA world is locked in to Game 5 and Chicago Sky rookie sensation Angel Reese was in attendance rocking a special Finals tribute to Stewart and Collier.

Earlier this week, Reese asked if anyone could make her a custom jersey that was one half Napheesa Collier and one half Breanna Stewart for the WNBA Finals. She got her wish as she showed up at Barclay’s Center wearing the dual jersey.

“Hey guys, I’m at the WNBA Finals!,” Reese posted on social media. “I got Minnesota and New York because were so ‘Unrivaled,’ but this is a great environment. Everybody’s lit in here!”

Angel Reese’s WNBA Finals Game 5 tribute to Collier and Stewart also stems from the trio’s involvement in the upcoming Unrivaled league set to begin play in January in Miami, Florida. The league is supposed to serve as an alternative to players going overseas in the WNBA offseason to help supplement their income.

Last week, Unrivaled reached a multi-year deal with TNT for broadcasting rights. The league is going to feature 3×3 basketball and have six teams of five players each playing 14 games total.

Angel Reese’s rookie season with Sky



While the Chicago Sky did not make the playoffs this season, Reese was one of the best rookies in the WNBA. The No. 7 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she was in firmly in the Rookie of the Year race until the second half of the season when Caitlin Clark separated herself.

Reese set numerous WNBA records this season including most consecutive double-doubles, most double-doubles by a rookie in a single season and most offensive rebounds in a single season. While her offensive game is still a work in progress, she’s established herself as a legitimate building block for the Sky.

She was selected to the WNBA All-Star team and played a big role in beating Team USA with a double-double. She appeared in 34 games for the Sky this season at a little over 32 minutes per game.

Reese averaged 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals with splits of 39.1 percent shooting from the field, 18.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 73.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Her strong rookie season was cut short though due to a wrist injury she suffered late in the second half of the season.