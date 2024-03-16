The Love Is Blind season six reunion had a lot of bombshells from the current cast and some guest appearances from cast couples who have found success on the show. However, fans couldn't help but notice that the season one couple Cameron and Lauren Hamilton were missing from the crowd. Cameron and Lauren met on Love is Blind season one, and their love story has been a franchise favorite amongst fans and contestants. So, it came as a shock when the Hamiltons were not in the audience alongside past season successes. Cameron is clearing why he and Lauren decided to opt out of the season six reunion.
“First let me say I love the Love is Blind franchise,” he said on Instagram Friday (March 15). “That's how I met my wife. I really appreciate that opportunity so much. We were invited to the season six reunion and we respectfully declined. We already were booked for that date.”
Cameron Hamilton Explains What He Didn't Like About Season Six Of Love Is Blind
He added that he didn't connect with this season unlike the others which is one of the reasons he chose not to attend. He said that he “didn't find those couples that I wanted to root for” and that he has supported the cast in the four previous seasons.
He then got into the motives behind people wanting to join the show might not always be in the best interests of Love is Blind or the other contestants who are taking the experiment seriously.
“I think on every season there are people who are open to getting married,” he said. “There are people who want to get famous. And there are people who fall somewhere in the middle. And for me watching, of course I want to see people who have that true connection, who genuinely want to get married.”
Cameron said that this season had “all the memes, it's all the one liners, it's all the drama. The mess.”
“For Lauren and I, Love is Blind was just the beginning of our story,” the 31-year-old said. “It's truly a blessing and thank you for supporting us for the last four years. It really means the world to me.”
Take a look at Cameron's video below: