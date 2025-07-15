With the 2025 college football season fast approaching, Texas made another splash on the recruiting circuit. The Longhorns bolstered their future talent pool by receiving a massive commitment from five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson on Tuesday.

Atkinson committed to Texas after also visiting Georgia, Oregon and Clemson, according to On3 Sports' Hayes Fawcett. The Longanville, Georgia, native is a consensus five-star recruit and top-five linebacker in the class of 2026.

Atkinson has been dominant throughout his high school career, receiving interest since bursting onto the scene as a freshman. The 6-foot-2 linebacker has racked up 475 tackles and 31.5 sacks in his three years, per MaxPreps. He led Grayson High School to a 14-1 record in 2024, finishing second in the state.

As the No. 1-rated linebacker by most sites, Atkinson significantly boosts Texas' 2026 football recruiting class. The Longhorns already had a consensus top-10 recruiting class and are now ranked eighth by 247 Sports and ninth by On3 Sports. Atkinson joins fellow five-star prospects Dia Bell and Jermaine Bishop to lead the group.

Tyler Atkinson leads new era of Texas defense

Tyler Atkinson visits OSU the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes' 38-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers in an NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Texas sending another large group of standout defenders to the 2025 NFL Draft, Steve Sarkisian's defense will look much different in the fall. The Longhorns lost former stars Alfred Collins, Jahdae Barron, Andrew Mukuba, Barryn Sorrell and Vernon Broughton, who were all selected in the recent draft.

Texas is still expected to be one of the best defenses in college football in 2025. Star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. leads the returning talent, with cornerback Malik Muhammad also viewed as one of the country's premier defensive backs. Yet, both are expected to be first-round picks in 2026, forcing Sarkisian to regroup once again next year.

While yet to start his senior year of high school, Texas already views Atkinson as one of the leaders of its 2026 defense. Unless Hill shockingly decides to return for a fourth year, Atkinson will likely lead the Longhorns' linebackers in 2026 as a freshman.

More NCAA Football News
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban meet before the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Georgia football’s Kirby Smart weighs in on Nick Saban coaching rumorsBenjamin Adducchio ·
Albany State quarterback Isaiah Knowles (6) throws during a game against Central State in Rochester, N.Y., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Isaiah Knowles, Ty’Metrius Patterson lead All-SIAC preseason selectionsRandall Barnes ·
Jackson State Tigers quarterback Jacobian Morgan (15) celebrates after a victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs
Jacobian Morgan, Ckelby Given lead All-SWAC preseason selectionsRandall Barnes ·
Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during SEC Media Day at Omni Atlanta Hotel.
Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin drops bombshell on potential Nick Saban returnLorenzo J Reyna ·
Miami Hurricanes running back Damien Martinez (6) runs with the football past Florida State Seminoles linebacker Blake Nichelson (20) during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium.
Prized 2026 Miami commit hit with surprise recruiting updateLorenzo J Reyna ·
07/14/2025
Paul Finebaum makes eye-opening ‘best’ declaration on Texas football’s Arch ManningDylan Fine ·