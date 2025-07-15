Contract extension talks have been ongoing between Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders. With the preseason quickly approaching, a deal has yet to be reached. On Tuesday, the star wideout voiced his frustration with the organization.

During a talk with media members, the 29-year-old wide receiver admitted that he feels “disappointed” in the lack of communication with the Commanders regarding negotiating his contract extension, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports. Terry McLaurin does state that he would like to remain in Washington for the long haul.

“I've been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired to this point has been pretty frustrating and disappointing.”

#Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is speaking now: “I've been pretty frustrated, not gonna lie. Everything that has transpired to this point has been pretty frustrating and disappointing.” Full video: pic.twitter.com/NR4c5TJrdz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

The two-time Pro Bowler went on to claim that he and the organization have had no discussions since he held out during minicamp, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Regardless, it doesn't sound like Terry McLaurin plans on requesting a trade, as he wants to sign a new contract extension with the Commanders.

“Commanders' Pro Bowl WR Terry McLaurin told reporters, ‘It's disappointing' there hasn't been more progress on a new contract, and says there have been no discussions since his minicamp holdout. But no trade request as of now. ‘I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear.'”

Terry McLaurin is coming off one of the best years of his career after recording 82 receptions, 1,096 yards, and a career-high 13 touchdowns. He is expected to serve as the No. 1 option in the passing game with Jayden Daniels entering the second year of his career. The 2024-25 campaign was the fifth consecutive season in which McLaurin reached over 1,000 yards receiving.

It's unclear exactly what the holdup is in giving the star wide receiver the contract he's seeking. Especially considering the Commanders have a talented young quarterback under center who is aiming to continue developing and take a leap in production next season. Having Terry McLaurin on the roster should be a priority for Washington. But only time will tell if the front office actually pulls through and gives him the contract he wants.