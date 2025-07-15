Riley Minix is no stranger to shining in the NBA Summer League. Thanks in part to his play last offseason, the 6-foot-7 forward earned a two-way contract from the San Antonio Spurs ahead of the 2024-2025 campaign. Out with injury for the better part of the season, Minix reintroduced himself with a fadeaway at the buzzer to beat the Utah Jazz 93-91 in overtime on Monday.

It's a shot he told teammate Harrison Ingram would be there off the inbounds pass.

“I was saying it on the court,” Minix detailed. “First look was for Carter [Bryant] for a lob, second look for Dylan [Harper] coming off a pin-down, and I told Harrison before the play, ‘If it's too crowded and nothing's open – find me in the corner. I'll get open.'”

“It was a little crowded. Nothing was open. He found me, and I put a shot up,” the former Morehead State Eagle continued.

“It went in.”

Riley Minix on last night's #NBA2KSummerLeague buzzer beater v Jazz "First look was for Carter for a lob. Second look for Dylan coming off a pin-down.

I told Harrison…if it's too crowded, the lane's open, find me in the corner, I'll get open…"#Spurs#PorVida

Full answer⬇️ pic.twitter.com/XxqLOX0aCK — Hector Ledesma (@HectorLedesmaTV) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Riley Minix savors Spurs buzzer-beater vs. Utah Jazz

The last-second jumper for the dramatic win capped a 13-point, six-rebound performance for Minix helped the Spurs to a 3-0 record in Las Vegas.

“I'm trying to show a little bit of everything that I can do,” the Vero Beach, Florida, native admitted while talking about his activity on the boards as well.

Article Continues Below

“Make winning plays and do whatever it takes to win ballgames,” Minix continued, “Trying to do the best that I can at that and then keep leading. Show these young guys how to play, just keep winning games, win a championship, and then it'll all be good after that.”

Undrafted out of Morehead State, he had previously spent four years at NAIA school Southeastern. In playing his way to a two-way deal with San Antonio last summer, Minix mostly competed with the Austin Spurs before tearing the labrum in his left shoulder. The injury led to season-ending surgery in January.

“I don't really look back too much. But to be here in this moment, to be with these guys, enjoying Summer League for the NBA, I'm just blessed to be a part of each and every step of the way,” Minix shared.

“I'm just trying to stay in the moment and enjoy it, be with my teammates, go to team dinners, enjoy all the times that we get because not everybody gets a chance to be a part of this.”

His game-winner versus the Jazz put a stamp on the best game of the summer thus far. After the Spurs rallied from an early deficit, the Jazz did the same in the fourth quarter. The waning seconds saw two ties and one lead change with the Spurs tying the game at 84 after two free throws.

Utah's Kyle Filipowski responded with a layup with 9.3 seconds left, but Harper countered with under five seconds remaining to force overtime. The Jazz tied the game at 91 with 1.9 seconds to go in the extra period on an emphatic Filipowski dunk. Then came Minix's heroics.

“It's been fun. It's been a great journey,” the 24-year-old said. “If you can't tell by our bench and our team's camaraderie and togetherness, it's huge. That's what pushed us over the top.”