Luka Doncic’s latest autograph signing will make NBA card collectors happy

With less than a week to go before the NBA starts its new season, the hype for sports cards is starting to ramp up. As such, most collectors are in a frenzy right now to scoop anything of value in the market right now. Of course, when it comes to that endeavor, those in the hobby can count on the usual suspects, such as LeBron James, Ja Morant, and Stephen Curry. One such name that commands a lot of pull is no other than Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and his recent signing is proof of the exciting things to come for his stock.

In a video posted by Goldin, Doncic can be seen signing various pieces of sports memorabilia, including jerseys and cards. In a private signing event hosted by Panini, it’s expected that these items will fetch a pretty good price when they hit the market. But while those things are good and great, one particular item will definitely make NBA card collectors very happy.

In one part of the video Goldin posted, Doncic can be seen signing the latest 2021-22 Panini National Treasures Logoman, and other items from the sports card company. While there is no word yet on the estimated value of this Luka Doncic Logoman, it’s expected that it’ll be a pretty high one. It should be remembered that the rookie Logoman card of this Mavs’ star once hit $4.6 million while LeBron James’ Triple Logoman, the one Drake chased recently, was sold for $2.4 million. If anything, these prices can be used as a good way to gauge the said Luka Doncic card’s price once the latest National Treasures set is released by Panini.

With the NBA set to open soon, Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are expected to make an impact, both on the court and in the card market. If that happens, NBA card collectors can expect the All-Star’s stock to shoot up, particularly, the epic Logoman he just signed.