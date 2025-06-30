The Vegas Golden Knights have done it again. Ever since coming into the league, they have been the most aggressive team in terms of pursuing talent in free agency and trades. With Mitch Marner rumors swirling, Vegas was going to get involved. On Monday, they pulled off maybe the biggest one yet. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the Golden Knights have completed a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs for Mitch Marner.

“Marner signed to an 8 year deal with Leafs and traded to Vegas,” Dreger reported.

Shortly after, both Frank Seravalli and Elliotte Friedman confirmed the news, while reporting that his salary is $12 million per season. Marner was on the Maple Leafs for nine seasons after they drafted him fourth overall in 2015. The Ontario native put up his lone 100-point season just before hitting free agency and left his hometown Leafs.

This is going to be a sign-and-trade, which Dreger says is not yet completed. Rumors had Nicolas Roy going from Vegas to Toronto earlier in the week, which may be the deal.

Article Continues Below

The overwhelming reaction from non-Vegas NHL fans is sheer disbelief at the Golden Knights pulling it off again. CapWages lists their cap space at $2.1 million, which is woefully short of the contract they just gave Marner. One big move that will help them is putting Alex Pietrangelo on Long Term Injured Reserve. That, plus sending roster players to the Maple Leafs, will get them under the cap.

The next big Golden Knights contract question is Jack Eichel, who is eligible for an extension on Tuesday. Will he hit the market next year on July 1? Or can Vegas keep him around after a career year? That is a question for next summer, as the Golden Knights land another superstar.

Stay with ClutchPoints for more on NHL free agency, while reactions from Mitch Marner's contract pour in.