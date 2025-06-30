Since being drafted by the Phoenix Suns back in 2015, All-Star guard Devin Booker has never been shy about his ties to Detroit and his home state of Michigan. Hailing from Grand Rapids, Booker has even alluded to the fact that he thought about committing to Michigan State for basketball. He took his fandom one step further yesterday in gifting Tarik Skubal and the Detroit Tigers cleated versions of his Nike Book 1 signature sneakers.

Devin Booker has rolled up to NBA tunnels rocking the Tigers' Old English “D” on his cap on countless occasions but with the NBA offseason in full swing, Booker had to make an appearance to throw out the first pitch at Comerica Park as the Tigers hosted the Twins for a divisional matchup.

On the mound was the reigning American League Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal, who pitched a flawless seven innings allowing just one hit and striking out 13 batters. After the game, Skubal caught Booker in the clubhouse for a great surprise.

Devin Booker and Tarik Skubal link after Tigers win

As Skubal received the shoes, he can be heard repeating “These are f–king dope, we got more coming?” Booker replied by telling Skubal the shoes were numbered out of 500, making these an extremely special and rare custom.

The shoes in question are Devin Bookers first released Nike Book 1, which came out in an orange “Chapter 1” colorway back in 2023. The shoes are currently fetching over $1,000 on the aftermarket, making this the rarest Nike Book 1 released to-date. Booker also handed the shoes out to numerous players including Javier Baez after posing for an iconic jersey swap with Skubal.

Booker also walked away from the Tigers' win with a ton of memorabilia, even waiting outside of the locker room for each player to sign his baseball glove. There's no question that Booker's Detroit pride runs deep and it's great to see him back home enjoying the success of his Detroit Tigers.