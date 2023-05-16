Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

Former South Carolina guards Brea Beal and Destanni Henderson were waived by the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever, according to a Tuesday tweet from Washington Post Sports Reporter Kareem Copeland.

The Los Angeles Sparks waived former Iowa center Monika Czinano on Monday.

“League moves from #WNBA transactions so far today: Monika Czinano waived by the Sparks,” Copeland wrote. “Destanni Henderson waived by the Fever. Brea Beal waived by the Lynx.”

Czinano, a 5-year veteran for the Iowa Hawkeyes, was selected with the No. 26 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 17.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per game the season before, playing and starting in 38 games for a Hawkeyes squad that went 31-7 overall and 15-3 against conference opponents. The 6-foot-3-inch forward scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds during a 102-85 loss to the LSU Tigers in the NCAA Women’s Championship.

A former second-round pick out of South Carolina, Henderson played in one season for the Fever since she was selected with the 20th-overall pick in the 2022 WNBA draft. She joined a 2022 Fever draft class that featured seven additions to its roster, including forward Emily Engstler, who signed a training camp contract with the Washington Mystics after being released from the Fever in late April.

The Fever waived former LSU forward LaDazhia Williams, who they selected with the 17th-overall pick in the 2023 draft, earlier this month. Former LSU guard Alexis Morris was waived by the Connecticut Sun on May 10.

Beal, a 4-year player with South Carolina from 2019-23, was taken by the Lynx with the 24th pick in the 2023 Draft. She dished one assist, grabbed one steal and blocked one shot during an 82-74 win by the Chicago Sky over Minnesota in Scotiabank Arena. Former Fever guard Tiffany Mitchell earned 19 points and six assists in 34 minutes played for the Lynx during the preseason matchup, while Chicago guard Kahleah Copper countered with 18 points as she made eight of her 16 shot attempts.