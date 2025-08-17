Courtney Williams and the Minnesota Lynx fell agonizingly short of earning one of the most celebrated WNBA Finals victories of all-time, losing a winner-take-all Game 5 in overtime to the New York Liberty. Their legendary head coach, Cheryl Reeve, claimed the officiating crew stole the championship from her team. Players expressed similar frustrations. One does not just bury those feelings less than a year later.

Minnesota did not forget that heartbreak, or the squad that benefited from it. When the Lynx enter the Barclays Center, they see a painful reminder in the form of a big banner that the Liberty's only title in franchise history came against them. That pain follows the squad long after it leaves Brooklyn. The competitive disgust persists even when Minnesota is not playing New York. Just ask Courtney Williams.

After scoring 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting in Saturday's 86-80 home win versus the Liberty, the Lynx guard made it clear how she feels about the defending champions.

“The fire is there — they beat us last year,” Williams told reporters after the game, per Andrew Dukowitz of Zone Coverage. “I don't need more ammunition. I don't like them. I love them as people… but when it comes to basketball, no, it's nothing. I don't want them to win. I don't care who they play. I want them to lose. They beat us. That's competitive nature. It's not personal, it's competitive. Y'all beat us, so I want you to lose everything.”

Courtney Williams and Lynx have unfinished business with Liberty

Minnesota has now defeated New York three times in less than three weeks and were without franchise cornerstone Napheesa Collier in the last two meetings, so Courtney Williams should be ecstatic right now. In addition to the two-time All-Star's heroic efforts, Jessica Shepard recorded a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Alanna Smith totaled 14 points, seven boards and four blocks in the impressive win. Defensively, Reeve's crew held Sabrina Ionescu to 5-of-16 shooting from the field.

Although it was not always pretty, the Lynx displayed tenacity and depth by pulling out another shorthanded victory — Liberty's Breanna Stewart is injured as well, however. Collier has missed four straight games with an ankle sprain, but the first-place team increased its lead to seven games during that span. When the two-time All-WNBA First-Team selection and 2024 Defensive Player of the Year returns to action, this group may look unstoppable.

The Liberty still sit atop the throne for now, though, and will until Minnesota proves it is ready to forcefully take the crown it feels should already be in its possession. Revenge and unfilled glory fill the atmosphere.

Although the WNBA and its sponsors hope that Caitlin Clark and Angele Reese will comprise the league's greatest rivalry for the next decade-plus, the Lynx and Liberty are the most compelling on-court conflict in the game today. They will be heading toward a Finals rematch if everything breaks as the odds makers expect.

Though, before such a scenario can become a reality, there is approximately three weeks remaining in the regular season. Williams will try to unleash a little more fury when Minnesota and New York meet again on Tuesday, Aug. 19. But fans eagerly want to see the two squads collide at full strength.