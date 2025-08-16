The Minnesota Lynx impressed their head coach, Cheryl Reeve, following their 86-80 win against the New York Liberty without forward Napheesa Collier. Collier was ruled out due to an ankle injury, which forced her to miss her fourth consecutive game. Still, it didn't prevent the Lynx from capturing their ninth win in ten tries, improving to 28-5 for the best record in the WNBA.

After the win, Reeve gushed over how her shorthanded team competed in the six-point victory against the Liberty, cushioning their 7.0 lead ahead of the Atlanta Dream for the league's best record, per Lynx reporter Andrew Dukowitz.

“Hugely,” Reeve replied. “When [Collier] went down, I don't know exactly what our record was. I believe at that time, when we were in Vegas, at that time, we had the toughest schedule remaining, and we're, at least, one of two toughest schedules. So, to do this, in the stretch of games that, you know, we're playing against really good teams, I’m super proud of us, I’m super proud of those that have Phees back.

“That makes Phee feel better; her foot feels great now, you know? So, that really helped her along. It’s like when I tell Oliver, eat some ice cream, your foot feels better, same thing for Phee, and she is so proud of her teammates, and, obviously, we look forward to having her back when she's ready,” Reeve concluded.

Cheryl Reeve on how important winning without Napheesa Collier has been “Hugely… I’m super proud of us, I’m super proud of those that have Phees back. That makes Phee feel better, her foot feels great now… it’s like I tell Oliver, eat some ice cream, your foot feels better,… pic.twitter.com/Js8FX5MdzH — Andrew Dukowitz (@adukeMN) August 16, 2025

Courtney Williams' 26 points led four Lynx players in double figures, including Kayla McBride and Jessica Shepard, who both added 17 points while Alanna Smith finished with 14. The Lynx's defense held the Liberty to two points in the three minutes of the fourth quarter, sealing the win with consecutive defensive stops to extend their winning streak to six straight.

Naphessa Collier receives critical Lynx injury update

While competing without Lynx forward Naphessa Collier amid injury hasn't affected their six-game winning streak, the team announced there isn't a return date for Collier. No timetable has been set for her return to the floor, Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve announced, per the New York Post's Madeline Kennedy.

“The Lynx don’t have an established return to play date for Napheesa Collier yet, Cheryl Reeve said. Collier is progressing well and remains on track to return at some point before the end of the regular season,”

The Liberty will host the Lynx in their last head-to-head matchup of the regular season in New York on Tuesday.