Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Washington Mystics signed former Indiana Fever forward Emily Engstler to a training camp contract, according to a Tuesday report from Yahoo! Sports.

“Welcome to the District, @em__baller,” the Mystics wrote in a Monday tweet. “We have signed Emily to a training camp contract.”

A former 5-star recruit in the class of 2018, Engstler was taken with the No. 4 pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever, joining a draft class that featured seven additions and the third-ever second overall pick in franchise history in forward NaLyssa Smith. Engstler averaged 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game in 35 games last season.

Emily Engstler’s season was highlighted by an 11-point, 13-rebound, 4-assist and 2-block performance in a 5-point loss to the Chicago Sky in May 2022, grabbing seven offensive rebounds and hitting one of her two 3-point attempts in just over 34.5 minutes played.

The Fever decided to release Engstler in late April. Indiana’s roster still has a handful of its 2022 draft picks, including Smith, center Queen Egbo, guard Lexie Hull and guard Destanni Henderson, according to the team’s website.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Fever selected forward Aliyah Boston and guard Grace Berger with their first-round picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, bringing in two talented players to a roster that went 5-31 in the 2022 season.

Emily Engstler will join a roster that features newly-signed guard Li Meng, who signed a training camp contract with the team in March.

The Mystics brought in Eric Thibault, son of long-time Washington head coach Mike Thibault, to serve as the team’s head coach after he spent a decade on the Mystics bench, including four as the team’s lead assistant.

“I’m really excited,” Eric Thibault said in November. “My life is here.

“I have spent 10 years here. I’ve grown up here in a way. I feel really honored to be able to lead this team now to hopefully where we want to go.”